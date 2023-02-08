IMAGINE A PLACE PRODUCTIONS LAUNCHES DESIGN YOUR WORLD, A CHILDREN'S BOOK TO INSPIRE THE NEXT GENERATION TO DISCOVER DESIGN WITH EQUITY AND DIVERSITY IN MIND

HUNTINGBURG, Ind., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OFS continues its long-standing commitment to advancing equity in design with the release of the children's book, Design Your World .

Written by OFS Author and Sales Manager Maria VanDeman and OFS VP of Research and Insights Doug Shapiro , Design Your World follows the story of Serena, a child who goes on a journey of self-discovery as she learns the power of design. This heartwarming children's book is a reminder that we all have the ability to design our own lives, and that even the smallest choices can make a big difference.

" Design Your World focuses on the importance of design and the impact it can have on one's daily life and surroundings," said VanDeman. "We hope to inspire children of all backgrounds and foster a more diverse and equitable world through design that works for everyone."

In addition to the engaging story, the book also includes links to hands-on activities and tips for young readers to start designing their own spaces. From selecting furniture and accessories to creating mood boards, Design Your World provides a fun and interactive way for children to learn about interior design and understand that design can be both a rewarding career and a powerful life tool.

"Children can sometimes feel powerless over their circumstances. One of the goals of this story is to show how interior design gives them choice and improves the way they feel," said Shapiro. "I hope this book inspires youth to pursue interior design which will begin to close the gap of the lack of representation of BIPOC interior designers and opens children's minds to explore all art forms and design."

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each book supports the International Interior Design Association's ( IIDA ) Design Your World program, an education pipeline driven by the mission to build equity and diversity in the design industry by providing high school students with exposure to the possibilities of a career in design. St. Louis, Shapiro's hometown, will host Design Your World this summer and marks the third city to offer the program.

For additional details on the authors, illustrators and partners behind this book, visit our press kit.

ABOUT OFS

OFS is a family-owned contract furniture manufacturer dedicated to crafting experiences and products that contribute to places where people want to be. Founded in 1937, OFS provides furniture and logistics solutions for office, healthcare, education, lifestyle, hospitality, government, and home office markets worldwide, offering seating, tables, casegoods, and open plan products. The brands, Carolina and Bryan Ashley are OFS companies. OFS is based in Huntingburg, Indiana.

