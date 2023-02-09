Bell Biv Devoe are Headed to the Sandy Beaches of Cabo San Lucas, Co-Headlining the Life Luxe Experience this Upcoming May

The Powerhouse Entertainers Join Yolanda Adams, Eric Benet, Lee Ritenour and More, as Guests Experience the Wonder in Mexico

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Famed American Music Award winning R&B group, BBD (Bell Biv Devoe) is the latest act to be announced as co-headliner of the annual Life Luxe Experience in Cabo San Lucas. This Black woman owned music event, held May 11-15, invites music and travel lovers on a weekend excursion with gorgeous hotel accommodations, curated excursions, VIP activities, and celebrity golf events, all centered around live performances along the Sea of Cortez. Hosted by renowned comedian, Chris Spencer, this upscale, urbane event will be a one-of-a-kind getaway where you can be serenaded by top-tier musicians while luxuriating under the stars on the beautiful white sand beaches of Los Cabos.

The Life Luxe Experience has spent each year building an exclusive space where music and travel enthusiasts can recharge, connect, celebrate, and create memories. The impressive 5-star host resort options, including the Viceroy, Hyatt Ziva, and Krystal Grand, are nothing short of spectacular, complete with restaurants, shopping, resort style pools, stunning beaches and more. The event features a host of curated experiences with options such as stimulating workshops, wine tasting, horseback riding, sailing, spa packages and fishing. Taking full advantage of its reputation for some of the world's best golf courses, Life Luxe will host the Ladies on the Links experience as well as the Mike Phillips Los Cabos Cup Golf Tournament.

BBD will bring electrifying performances to the already elite roster of talent including - Lee Ritenour, Eric Benet, Leela James, Zapp, Jazz in Pink, and more. Songstress Yolanda Adams headlines the Sunday Gratitude and Grace Gospel Brunch, while After 7 are the featured artists for Love Notes: A Mother's Day Celebration concert.

"We are excited to have award winning talent such as BBD join our roster of amazing performers this year. This experience was curated with marvel in mind, creating unforgettable moments and everlasting memories for all of our guests. We can't wait to show the growth and elevation of this event to our loyal Life Luxe family," Dianna Clarkson, Co-Founder Life Luxe Experience, states.

Additional headliner talent to be announced.

All Life Luxe Experience packages include oceanside accommodations complete with ground transportation, concert tickets, fine cuisine and top shelf beverages during the concerts, as well as admission to the Reunion Welcome Reception, Nightcap After Parties, workshops, and Sunday worship. Life Luxe Experience also thanks their official 2023 participating sponsor, Prudential.

Learn more about Life Luxe Experience and the LuxeUp custom packages offered for guests here: www.LifeLuxeExp.com

