Chicory Survey Indicates Greater Reliance on Online Grocery Shopping

Chicory Releases Findings From Its Annual Online Grocery Shopping Survey of 1,000+ American Shoppers

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicory, the leading contextual commerce advertising platform, today released findings from its 2023 Online Grocery Shopping Report. The annual report, which features results from a survey of more than 1,000 U.S. consumers, analyzes the key characteristics and behaviors of online grocery shoppers. Insights include online order frequency, average basket value, retailer preferences, cart composition, shopping challenges and more.

56% of survey respondents said they order groceries online more frequently now than last year.

"While online grocery adoption has slowed in recent years, activity is rising. Consumers are more comfortable than ever browsing for deals online, meal planning using digital recipes, and purchasing their full shopping lists in just a few clicks," said Chicory Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and co-founder Yuni Sameshima. "CPG and grocery retailers can capitalize on this trend by investing in e-commerce solutions that meet consumers where they are, and in the moments that matter."

Key findings from the report include:

Online grocery activity remains strong: more than half (56%) of qualified respondents said they order groceries online more frequently now than one year ago.

Online grocery shoppers are extremely valuable: those who spend the most on online grocery orders ($201+), place orders the most frequently.

Convenience remains the number one driver of online grocery shopping: approximately 74% of respondents selected convenience as a top driver of their decision to order groceries online. Price is the second most important factor.

Walmart wins with consumers: out of a pool of 20 retailers, Walmart received the most votes from respondents as their preferred retailer for online grocery shopping.

Recipe content drives online grocery shopping activity: food blogs and recipe sites, alongside social media platforms, are the top sources of online meal inspiration. Consumers are comfortable purchasing directly from these channels too: approximately 51% are likely (32%) or very likely (18.5%) to purchase directly from food content.

You can download the full report here .

The 2023 Online Grocery Shopping report is the fourth installment of Chicory's online grocery shopping research. For more insights on this topic, consumer food trends, or contextual commerce, visit Chicory's resources page .

About Chicory

Chicory, the leading contextual commerce advertising platform, transforms recipe content into commerce media. The platform powers a network of recipe publishers and retailers that CPG brands use to reach 110 million high-intent grocery shoppers each month. Chicory's contextual advertising and shoppable recipe solutions can be found on over 5,200 websites and food blogs, including Taste of Home, The Kitchn and LandOLakes.com. Sites enabled with Chicory's technology take grocery shoppers from inspiration to checkout in just a few clicks, driving products to cart for 60+ leading retailers.

