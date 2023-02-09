Awards Gala this year will honor Pat Gelsinger and Sir Jonathan Ive and unveil the Lewis Latimer Fellowship recipients

FORT MYERS, Fla., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Edison Awards is proud to announce its 2023 finalists, honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design and innovation. In its 36th year, the annual competition is among the most prestigious accolades not only recognizing world-changing innovations, but also the brilliant minds behind them. Click here for the full list of finalists (listed alphabetically, not by ranking).

Edison Awards Announces 2023 Finalists Honoring the Best Innovators and Inventions in the World (PRNewswire)

Edison Awards Announces 2023 Finalists Honoring the Best Innovators and Inventions in the World.

Thousands of innovations from around the world were reviewed by industry experts to identify the 153 finalists. With persistence and excellence that characterized Thomas Edison's work in mind, the products and services submitted were judged on four criteria: Concept, Value, Delivery and Impact. Along with the Edison Awards Steering Committee, the independent judging panel is comprised of senior scientists, designers, engineers, marketers and leading academics.

"Thomas Edison once shared, 'There's a way to do it better…find it,'" said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of The Edison Awards. "Our 2023 Edison Award finalists have found and created game-changing solutions to live safer, healthier and more productive lives. On behalf of the Edison Awards Steering Committee, I am honored to present the 2023 finalists who are making the world a better place through innovation."

Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be announced at the Edison Awards Gala on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Fort Myers, FL. In addition to recognizing the winners, Pat Gelsinger the CEO of Intel and Sir Jonathan Ive co-founder of LoveForm and the mastermind behind Apple's most iconic products, will be in attendance to receive the 2023 Edison Achievement Award . This honor celebrates their contribution to human-centered design, the value and differentiation they create, the positive influence they have on existing, new and emerging markets and the impact they have on the world.

Launched last year, the Edison Awards will also be announcing its new Fellows for the Lewis Latimer Fellowship program, a platform designed to celebrate, connect and bring together a community of innovative Black thought leaders. The program, in honor of Thomas Edison's principal collaborator Lewis Latimer, embraces a core philosophy of driving innovation with profit with purpose.

The Edison Awards are grateful for its 2023 sponsors including Black & Veatch, Babcock Ranch, Florida Power & Light, City of Fort Myers, CRA, Horizon Foundation, Enterprise Florida, Team Florida, Cargill, U.S. Sugar, and Lee Health. For more information on the Edison Awards, please visit http://www.edisonawards.com. Applications for the 2024 awards will open Summer 2023.

About The Edison Awards:

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards are dedicated to recognizing, honoring and fostering innovations and innovators. Named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931), the annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. Past award recipients include Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and leaders of global corporations such as Coca-Cola, Genentech, General Electric, General Motors, IBM and Campbell Soup Co. In 2021, the Edison Awards introduced the inaugural Lewis Latimer Fellowship program designed to celebrate, connect and bring together a community of innovative Black thought leaders. For more information, visit www.edisonawards.com .

Press Contact

Jenny Russo

jenny@poplabmarketing.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Edison Awards