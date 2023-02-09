Highview Capital Expands through New Hires and Promotion

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highview Capital, LLC ("Highview"), a Los Angeles-based middle-market private equity firm, today announced the hire of Jonathan Greenway as a Managing Director as well as the promotion of Dan Picmann to Managing Director. In addition, Highview added Stephen Yin to the team as an Associate.

Jonathan Greenway joins Highview as a Managing Director, responsible for leading value creation and transformation activity at Highview's portfolio companies as well as sourcing, diligence and execution of new investments. Prior to Highview, Jonathan was a Managing Director and Global Practice Leader at AlixPartners, a New York-based restructuring and advisory firm, where he led business transformations for clients across a broad range of industries. Earlier in his career, he worked at Johnson & Johnson, Albertsons, Avery Dennison and A.T. Kearney. Jonathan holds a degree in Economics from Brown University.

Steve Russell, Senior Portfolio Manager of Highview, said, "We are thrilled to continue our expansion through the addition of Jonathan to the team. He is a strong fit with our culture and brings more than 20 years of operating experience, which deepens our capabilities to drive value through operational transformation at current and future portfolio companies."

Dan Picmann is a founding member of the Highview team and has been promoted to Managing Director, focusing on all aspects of the investment process. "Dan has been instrumental in building our practice and we are thrilled to acknowledge his accomplishments with his promotion to Managing Director," added Russell. Dan currently serves of the Boards of Quickplay and Randall Foods. Prior to joining Highview in 2016, Dan worked at Post Advisory Group, J.P. Morgan and Bank of America. Dan earned an M.B.A. from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and a B.B.A. in Finance and Accounting from Western Michigan University.

Stephen Yin is an Associate on Highview's investment team. He is focused on all aspects of the investment process including evaluation, diligence, and execution of new investment opportunities. Prior to Highview, Stephen held roles with Pine Island Capital Partners, a middle market private equity firm, Blackstone and Citigroup. He is based in Los Angeles and graduated from Georgetown University.

ABOUT HIGHVIEW CAPITAL, LLC

Highview Capital, LLC is a global private equity fund backed by a multi-billion dollar family office. The fund employs a flexible mandate and takes a long-term perspective on middle market businesses at an inflection point. Since 2017, Highview has deployed approximately $500 million of equity capital across more than 30 deals in industries such as business services, manufacturing, and distribution. Highview takes pride in our ability to partner closely with founders and management teams over the long term. For more information, visit www.highviewcapital.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Highview Capital