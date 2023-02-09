IEEE Quantum Week 2023: Call for Submissions on Quantum Computing and Engineering Innovations

Powerful quantum computing and engineering research, practice, education, and training will be explored at QCE23

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Participation opportunities are open for the IEEE International Conference on Quantum Computing and Engineering (IEEE Quantum Week) taking place on 17-22 September 2023 in Bellevue, Washington. Covering over 250 hours of programming in 10 parallel tracks, IEEE Quantum Week has become an internationally recognized annual venue for presenting high-quality original research, ground-breaking innovations, and compelling insights in quantum computing and engineering.

"Join us for IEEE Quantum Week 2023 and experience the thrill of quantum computing, whose unique capabilities to fundamentally change what can be computed hold the potential to transform a wide range of fields." ― Hausi Müller, General Chair IEEE Quantum Week 2023

Authors are invited to submit contributions for technical papers , tutorials, workshops, panels , posters, and Birds-of-a-Feather sessions. The submission schedule is available at QCE23 Submission Deadlines.

Papers accepted by IEEE Quantum Week will be submitted to the IEEE Xplore Digital Library , and the best papers will be recommended to the journals IEEE Transactions on Quantum Engineering (TQE) and ACM Transactions on Quantum Computing (TQC) .

IEEE Quantum Week 2023 will cover groundbreaking topics in the following areas:

Quantum Computing

Quantum Engineering

Quantum Technologies

Quantum Algorithms & Information

Quantum Applications

Quantum Optimization

Quantum Machine Learning

Quantum Simulation

Hybrid Computing

HPC Quantum Computing

Quantum Systems Engineering

Quantum Software Engineering

Quantum Systems Software

Quantum Error Correction

Quantum Control

Quantum Software Stack

Quantum Runtimes

Quantum Networking

Quantum Communications

Quantum Internet

Quantum Cryptography

Quantum Sensing and Metrology

Quantum Photonics and Optics

Quantum Education and Training

IEEE Quantum Week is bridging the gap between the science of quantum computing and the development of an industry surrounding it. A multidisciplinary quantum computing and engineering venue, IEEE Quantum Week offers attendees the framework to discuss challenges and opportunities with quantum researchers, scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, developers, students, practitioners, educators, programmers, and newcomers.

Registration options for attendees will include in-person participation for the full conference experience or virtual participation options for those who are unable to travel.

Visit IEEE Quantum Week 2023 for all event news including sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities .

IEEE Quantum Week 2023 is financially co-sponsored by the IEEE Computer Society (CS), IEEE Communications Society (ComSoc), IEEE Council of Superconductivity (CSC), IEEE Future Directions Committee (FDC), and IEEE Photonics Society as well as technically co-sponsored by IEEE Technology & Engineering Management Society (TEMS), IEEE Electronics Packaging Society (EPS), IEEE Signal Processing Society (SPS), IEEE Electron Devices Society (EDS), IEEE Consumer Technology Society (CTSoc), and IEEE Power & Energy Society (PES).

About the IEEE Computer Society

Through conferences, publications, and programs, the IEEE Computer Society (IEEE CS) sets the standard for the education and engagement that fuels global technological advancement. By bringing together engineers, scientists, researchers, and practitioners from all areas of computing and at every career phase, the IEEE CS enables new opportunities and empowers not only its members but also the greater industry. Visit computer.org for more information.

