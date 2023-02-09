Louisville Slugger Hitting Science Center Collaboration with Signing Day Sports, Relationship to Enhance Data-driven Recruiting to Bring Athletes Recognition & College Opportunities

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Louisville Slugger Hitting Science Center ("LSHSC") is excited to announce its collaboration with Signing Day Sports, Inc. ("Signing Day Sports") to offer the Signing Day Sports recruiting platform to LSHSC's players . Players at the LSHSC will be able to track all workouts and measurables during their workouts and immediately record them within the recruiting software to assist their efforts in getting recruited to play at the collegiate level.

Louisville Slugger Hitting Science Center Collaboration with Signing Day Sports to Enhance Data-driven Recruiting

"Our goal is to not only help players become game-ready but to also provide them with the support and resources they need to achieve their goals," said Chad Miller, LSHSC founder. "By pairing Signing Day Sports with the technologies and training services offered by the LSHSC, we are creating a strong foundation for a lasting relationship that will benefit current and future players."

As players upload new verified videos and measurables, participating colleges and coaches have access to key player information. Players can also send the Signing Day Sports link directly to coaches around the country. The Signing Day Sports platform paired with the LSHSC Player Evolution Platform (PEP) is expected to allow players at the LSHSC to gain exposure in pursuit of continuing their playing careers at the highest levels.

The partnership will place the LSHSC and Signing Day Sports at the forefront of data-driven athlete recruiting. In addition to measurables from workouts and training sessions, players will be able to upload videos, giving scouts and coaches an all-encompassing view of an athlete's performance.

"We are teaming up with LSHSC to improve player knowledge, individual skill development and empower each player to take control of their recruiting process to further their playing career," said Jeff Hecklinski, General Manager of Signing Day Sports. "We look forward to working with players at the LSHSC and around the country as we collaborate to be a preferred choice for player development and recruitment.

Stay up to date with the latest news and information by visiting our website www.sluggerscience.com or following us on social media.

About Signing Day Sports: Signing Day Sports' mission is to help student -athletes achieve their goal to play college sports. Signing Day Sports' app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports' recruitment profile, which includes all the information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology. A comprehensive set of measurable numbers from measurables, customized drills, testing and academics is included in the Signing Day Sports app and verified by video, which can be shared with college coaches across the county.

About Louisville Slugger Hitting Science Center: The Louisville Slugger Hitting Science Center's goal is to help players learn more about themselves, train to their strengths, reduce their weaknesses, increase their opportunities, and diminish risks in order to take their game to the next level utilizing science and technology. The Louisville Slugger Hitting Science Center implements cutting-edge technology and partners with medical and exercise science experts to help each player achieve greater success. The LSHSC's scientific method is diagnostics, analysis, programming, and execution.

Contact:

David Cooper, david@mvppr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Signing Day Sports