Stock up on Game Day Essentials with Natural Grocers®

Customers can save up to 44% with Big Game Specials, February 9 – 12, 2023

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., invites customers to stock up those game day essentials at impressive discounts.

Score a touchdown with your friends and your budget with Game Day Deals February 9-12, at all Natural Grocers stores. (PRNewswire)

With up to 44% off Natural Grocers' already Always Affordable Prices, customers can win big before the game even starts.

BIG GAME SPECIALS

Score a touchdown with your friends and your budget with Game Day Deals February 9-12, at all Natural Grocers stores. From deliciously deep discounts on healthy snacks to crowd pleasing recipes, Natural Grocers makes hosting your fellow football fans a win-win, no matter which team takes home the trophy.

With up to 44% off Natural Grocers' already Always Affordable PricesSM, customers can win big before the game even starts.[i] Enjoy Natural Grocers' already Always Affordable Prices, customers can win big before the game even starts.Enjoy discounts on fan favorites throughout the store, including:

SCORE BIGGER WITH {N}POWER®

During the 3-day event, {N}power members can score an extra field goal with exclusive discounts on the following products[ii]:

99¢ Organic Avocados (limit 4).

99¢ Natural Grocers Brand Organic Black Beans (limit 4).

$1.99 Natural Grocers Brand Organic Tortilla Chips. (limit 4).

NATURAL GROCERS GOOD4U® MEAL DEALS

{N}power members can enjoy discounts on quality ingredients for easy, affordable and festive game day dinners through February 28.

$17 – including Mary's® organic party wings and Alexia® select fries and puffs. [iii] Chicken Wings Meal Deal : Feed your family of four for under– including Mary's® organic party wings and Alexia® select fries and puffs.

$15 (vegetarian option, under $13 ). Includes, Thousand Hills™ Grass Fed Beef, Natural Grocers® Brand organic fire roasted crushed tomatoes, organic canned beans, Simply Organic® Chili Seasonings, organic yellow onions and organic avocados.[iv] Chili Meal Deal : Make a hearty chili dinner for four for under(vegetarian option, under). Includes, Thousand Hills™ Grass Fed Beef, Natural Grocers® Brand organic fire roasted crushed tomatoes, organic canned beans, Simply Organic® Chili Seasonings, organic yellow onions and organic avocados.

To become an {N}power member visit naturalgrocers.com/join or simply text "organic" to 303-986-4600 to sign up.[v]

GAME DAY RECIPES

For those looking for trophy-winning recipes to showcase at your Game Day party, Natural Grocers has a line-up of festive, easy-to-follow, nutritious recipes to make your guests cheer. From savory snacks to vegan-loaded nachos, the experts at Natural Grocers have taste-tested the recipes below and deemed them as culinary crowd-pleasers.

Easiest Organic Guacamole Recipe

Grilled Shrimp-stuffed Peppers

Bacon Wrapped Sweet Potato Bites

Natural Grocers Vegan Loaded Nachos with BBQ "Pulled Pork"

Subscribe to the Free Health Hotline Magazine or Email today to find more recipes and learn more about a natural approach to living with sale items, recipes, educational articles, and more.

Click here for a complimentary press kit.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

