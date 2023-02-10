GFI Software Named a Platinum Sponsor for MSP Expo 2023

SHELTON, Conn., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TMC today announced that GFI Software has signed on as a Platinum sponsor for MSP Expo, the #TECHSUPERSHOW, being held February 14-17, 2023 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. MSP Expo is the premier conference and networking summit for MSPs. This is where MSP business owners and technology specialists share strategies to grow their managed services businesses.

Leading Communications and Technology Event Returns to Florida for 23rd Consecutive Year (PRNewswire)

"We're glad to welcome GFI Software as a Platinum sponsor of MSP Expo in 2023," said Rich Tehrani, TMC's CEO. "GFI is a key provider of enterprise-quality solutions that make managing networks, security, and communication easier, specifically for small to medium-sized businesses (SMB). They are a must-see at MSP Expo."

"GFI is thrilled to bring our award-winning array of IT solutions to MSP Expo 2023 as a Platinum sponsor," said Eric Vaughan, GFI Software's CEO. "GFI's business is 100% indirect with an amazing array of distributors and resellers, and we are working hard to add the best MSPs to our channel as we extend the global reach for our solutions."

GFI Software offers business-critical software for small and medium-sized (SMB) businesses. Over 40,000 customers depend on GFI's products for their network management and performance, security, and email and collaboration applications. GFI's solutions are available worldwide exclusively through thousands of dedicated, global partners.

For more information or to register for MSP Expo, contact events@tmcnet.com. For media inquiries, contact Michelle Connolly. Companies interested in exhibiting, sponsorship or advertising packages for ITEXPO or MSP Expo should contact TMC's Joe Fabiano at 203-852-6800 x132 or Maureen Gambino at 203-852-6800 x109.

For the latest MSP Expo news, updates and information follow the event on Twitter at @MSPExpo.

ABOUT TMC

Celebrating 50th Anniversary in 2022. Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

Media and Analyst Contact:

Michelle Connolly

Marketing Manager

TMC

203-852-6800 x 170

mconnolly@tmcnet.com

ABOUT GFI SOFTWARE

GFI Software develops business-essential software for small and medium-sized businesses. 40,000+ customers choose GFI Software solutions for their network management and performance, security, and collaboration applications. GFI Software is available worldwide through thousands of dedicated, global partners. For more information, visit gfi.com .

For Media Inquiries

media@gfi.com

For Business Inquiries

sales@gfi.com

Follow Us

LinkedIn / Twitter / Facebook

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

GFI Software (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GFI USA Inc.