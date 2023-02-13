32 Community, Critical Access, and Specialty Hospitals Select Oracle Cerner

Rural community, critical access, and specialty hospitals leverage Oracle Cerner CommunityWorks technology to help provide better, more consistent care to patients

AUSTIN, Texas and KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly one-fifth of the U.S. population lives in rural areas and can face barriers to accessing healthcare for a variety of reasons. Without rural hospitals, millions of Americans could face delays and travel challenges to seek the diagnosis, treatment, and care they may need. To better help serve their communities, 32 new clients selected Oracle Cerner CommunityWorks last year, including OSS Health and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.

Oracle Cerner CommunityWorks is designed to meet the unique needs of smaller communities. Today, more than 300 rural community, critical access, and specialty hospitals in 45 US states are more effectively and efficiently treating patients closer to home using Oracle Cerner's technology.

"People should have access to healthcare no matter the size of the city, town, or county where they reside," said Eric Geis, national vice president of client relationships, Oracle Cerner. "Because rural providers are often caring for their neighbors, they know their patients well. With limited resources and staffing challenges, they need the right tools to expand access to quality care that will allow them to do the most with what they have. Our technology is tailored to support them, offering a more personalized and simplified experience for both patients and providers."

More patients in smaller communities to benefit from integrated health record

Healthcare providers in small communities are often challenged with how to do more with less while trying to provide the best care for their patients. Geographic location, workforce shortages, technology disparities, and diminishing resources are all examples of how it can be harder to deliver care in some communities. Oracle Cerner technology provides clinicians with an integrated digital record of the patient's health history, including clinical and financial data.

One example is OSS Orthopedic Hospital, LLC dba OSS Health, in rural Pennsylvania, which seeks to consolidate their disparate ambulatory and hospital systems into a single digital patient record. Their work with Oracle Cerner will help optimize workflows, interoperability across systems, and offer customizable automation to help eliminate inefficiencies, improve patient experience, and optimize provider care delivery which can lead to higher value healthcare.

"Oracle Cerner offers an approach focused on helping us with implementation, support, and innovative vision for the future of healthcare technology," said Troy Phillips, CEO, OSS Health. "We're excited about analytics we'll gain to help with data-driven decision making and a revenue cycle platform that improves charge capture, submit clean claims more quickly, and automates many of the manual workflows."

Additional CommunityWorks client contracts recently signed include:

Utah's largest rural independent healthcare system. A new emergency room was added recently to the Vernal campus with expanded radiology (including Xray, MRI, CT, and Ultrasound), lab services, and additional clinic space. All services are using Oracle Cerner for an integrated, patient centered electronic health record (EHR) platform across their continuum of care. Community members will be provided more options and more opportunities to receive quality healthcare. Uintah Basin Healthcare islargest rural independent healthcare system. A new emergency room was added recently to the Vernal campus with expanded radiology (including Xray, MRI, CT, and Ultrasound), lab services, and additional clinic space. All services are using Oracle Cerner for an integrated, patient centered electronic health record (EHR) platform across their continuum of care. Community members will be provided more options and more opportunities to receive quality healthcare.

Vermont , New Hampshire , and Massachusetts , extended their agreement with Oracle Cerner through 2027. Working with Oracle Cerner, BMH has committed to leveraging innovative and data-driven technologies with the goal to continuously enhance the patient and caregiver experience, community outreach services, and revenue cycle outcomes. Brattleboro Memorial Hospital (BMH) , a non-profit 61-bed hospital serving communities across southern, and, extended their agreement with Oracle Cerner through 2027. Working with Oracle Cerner, BMH has committed to leveraging innovative and data-driven technologies with the goal to continuously enhance the patient and caregiver experience, community outreach services, and revenue cycle outcomes.

New Mexico , selected Oracle Cerner as its new EHR platform based on staff output, because of CommunityWorks' efficient process to obtain data and is a user-friendly platform. Sierra Vista Hospital , a 25-bed critical access hospital in, selected Oracle Cerner as its new EHR platform based on staff output, because of CommunityWorks' efficient process to obtain data and is a user-friendly platform.

California , chose CommunityWorks due to the value of true integration, ease of use, stability, and autonomy. After utilizing disparate EHR's throughout its health system for years, PMHD will now consolidate to a single integrated record to better support its patient and caregiver needs. Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District (PMHD), a 107-bed community hospital located in, chose CommunityWorks due to the value of true integration, ease of use, stability, and autonomy. After utilizing disparate EHR's throughout its health system for years, PMHD will now consolidate to a single integrated record to better support its patient and caregiver needs.

Additionally, Carroll County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) in rural Missouri has worked with Oracle Cerner since 2010. Key benefits they state they have experienced include being able to better manage regulatory and quality information as well as supporting caregivers with a single patient record. Health information is centralized into one view for caregivers, no matter what area of the hospital or what clinic the patient visits, which CCMH believes is pivotal to patient safety and care. See their video to learn more.

Visit the website to learn more about how Oracle Cerner supports caregivers in smaller communities.

