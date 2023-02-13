ASSAYQUANT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. EXPANDS PANEL FOR KINOME PROFILING SERVICES

Compound profiling services now includes testing with 400+ unique kinases

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AssayQuant Technologies, Inc. today announced that it has expanded its kinome profiling services to include a panel of 400+ unique kinases, including 399 wild-type and 2 mutant enzymes.

AssayQuant, with its novel technology, PhosphoSens®, is poised to take leadership in Kinome Profiling Services

AssayQuant's kinome profiling features their novel and proprietary PhosphoSens® technology, which is a continuous assay format that directly quantifies the catalytic event of substrate phosphorylation. This yields a progress curve in every well to enable AssayQuant's expert scientists to provide a highly accurate assessment of compound selectivity with additional enzymological and compound performance insights. These information-rich analyses are delivered in a detailed report that allows their customers to rapidly rank leading drug candidates by selectivity while revealing potential off-targets.

"We are excited to announce continued expansion of our kinome profiling services," said Dr. Erik Schaefer, AssayQuant's CEO, CSO, and co-founder. "By measuring the direct catalytic event of phosphorylation, we can determine kinome-wide compound selectivity and provide valuable insights into compound-dependent kinetics and mechanism of inhibition. Not only have we developed an expanded panel of wild-type kinases, but we can add mutants or create custom panels on demand including 28 protein phosphatases and 8 diacylglycerol lipid kinases. Our combination of best-in-class enzymologists, PhosphoSens Technology, and automation provides an unparalleled service paving the way for AssayQuant to become the global leader in kinome and phosphatase profiling."

By using a continuous assay format for kinome profiling, AssayQuant determines an actual initial reaction rate from dozens of data points in each well. Importantly, because the PhosphoSens Technology can be used with any ATP concentration, they routinely perform kinase profiling at both the ATP Km and 1 mM (physiological) to provide additional insights.

Kinases phosphorylate proteins and other biomolecules and serve as key regulators of most cellular functions including cell metabolism, division, activation, growth, differentiation, and death. Aberrations in kinase signaling affects have been implicated in over 400 diseases including cancer, inflammation, cardiovascular, neurodegenerative, and metabolic diseases. Kinase inhibitors are effective in targeting mechanisms that drive disease progression, yet only 15% of kinases have FDA-approved inhibitors. The AssayQuant platform allows continuous monitoring of kinase activity and enables informed decisions about drug candidates, yielding improved therapeutics faster.

ABOUT ASSAYQUANT

AssayQuant's proprietary technology is exclusively licensed from MIT and is integrated into a growing menu of catalog products and CRO services that support the drug discovery process and enable the development of more effective therapies targeting kinase and phosphatase enzyme activity. Their proprietary PhosphoSens technology enables direct and continuous quantitative monitoring of phosphorylation or dephosphorylation in a simple add-and-read format, yielding a progress curve in every well for deep enzymological characterization of drugs that modulate kinase or phosphatase activity. AssayQuant is based in Marlborough, MA, just outside of Boston. www.assayquant.com.

