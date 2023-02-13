COMMISSION POSTS DOCUMENTS TO APPLY FOR FUND ADMINISTRATOR POOL

Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission intends to select a new Pool of Distribution Fund Administrators. Fund administrators selected for the Pool will be considered for appointment to SEC distribution cases during the five-year period of Oct.1, 2023 through Sept. 30, 2028. The Statement of Requirements (SOR) and Exhibits B, C, D, E and F, which contain submission instructions and due dates, are available at:  www.sec.gov/nb/fund-admin.pdf.  Exhibit A - Price Schedule (a required submission) is available at: www.sec.gov/nb/fund-admin.xls.

Please note: As stated in the SOR in Section X - Submission Requirements, all questions regarding the requirements and submission process must be submitted to ENF-FA@sec.gov by Feb. 24, 2023.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commission-posts-documents-to-apply-for-fund-administrator-pool-301744292.html

SOURCE U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.