Dahlia Philips, M.D., Named Medical Director of MetroPlusHealth's Partnership in Care (PIC) Special Needs Plan

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroPlusHealth , New York City's high-quality, affordable health plan, today announced the appointment of Dahlia Philips, M.D., as Medical Director of the plan's Partnership in Care (PIC) Special Needs Plan. In her role, Dr. Philips will oversee the delivery of holistic, person-centered care for HIV-positive, transgender and homeless New Yorkers and their families, advancing MetroPlusHealth's mission of being a premier provider for New York City communities.

Image Credit: Melody Cao/MetroPlusHealth (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Dahlia Philips to the diverse PIC care team at MetroPlusHealth. Dr. Philips' extensive experience in the infectious disease field and passion for supporting underserved communities will be critical as we further our goal of making health care accessible and affordable for all residents of New York City," said Sanjiv S. Shah, MD, Chief Medical Officer of MetroPlusHealth. "Our team is looking forward to collaborating with Dr. Philips in the ongoing effort to keep our community safe and healthy."

"As a native New Yorker, I am thrilled to join a team of stellar colleagues striving to serve the diverse communities of New York City as the Medical Director of the Partnership in Care division at MetroPlusHealth," said Dr. Dahlia Philips. "Working as an infectious disease physician has required great humility and compassion for people, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. My education and training continue not only in the advances in science and treatments available, but also in the virtues of service and stewardship of those living with HIV. As a member of the MetroPlusHealth team, I look forward to applying my expertise in HIV in working to eradicate health disparities, focusing on social determinants of health, and ensuring all members of our communities have equitable access to healthcare."

Dr. Philips, a highly respected and experienced physician, has nearly two decades of proven expertise in infectious disease, acute care and critical care. She comes to MetroPlusHealth from Summit Health, where, since 2013, she was an Infectious Disease Specialist with a focus on multidrug resistant infections, HIV/AIDS, and infection control. Dr. Philips is certified in Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases by the American Board of Internal Medicine and has dedicated her life to delivering compassionate care. She is determined to enhance her patients' quality of life, providing high quality, individualized care to ensure the most optimal results.

Dr. Philips earned her B.A. from New York University, her M.D. from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine and is currently enrolled in an Executive M.B.A. program with The George Washington University. She served as Chief Resident and completed her Clinical Fellowship in Infectious Diseases at Beth Israel Medical Center. A leading practitioner in her field, Dr. Philips has been recognized as a Top Doctor of New Jersey in 2021 & 2022, a Top Doctor of New York in 2018, and a Castle Connolly Top Doctor since 2020.

To learn more about MetroPlusHealth, visit www.metroplus.org .

About MetroPlusHealth

Since 1985, MetroPlusHealth has helped the people of New York City get quality health care at little to no cost. MetroPlusHealth is the plan of choice for over 712,000 New Yorkers, and its commercial and government-sponsored plans meet the needs of individuals, families, and workforces. The MetroPlusHealth staff speaks more than 40 languages and is as diverse as the great City it serves. MetroPlusHealth is part of NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation's largest public health system. For more information, visit metroplus.org. Join the conversation on social media at @metroplushealth.

Contact: Kristina Corso, kcorso@prosek.com

MetroPlusHealth (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MetroPlusHealth