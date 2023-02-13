Dutch Bros and its customers to support local food organizations for annual Dutch Luv Day

Dutch Bros will donate $1 from every drink sold to nonprofits providing meals to their communities

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, Feb. 17, all Dutch Bros Coffee locations will share the Dutch Luv with its annual campaign to help provide meals for its communities. Each of the company's 650+ locations will donate $1 from every drink sold to local food organizations.

On Friday, Feb. 17 , all Dutch Bros shops will host its annual giveback to help provide meals for its communities.

"Giving back to the communities we serve is part of our DNA," said Katie Hutchison, vice president of philanthropy at Dutch Bros Coffee. "As we kick off our 17th annual Dutch Luv day, we continue our goal to impact local communities by providing an opportunity for our customers to give back in a big way. We're so grateful for the customers and crews that show up to make this day a success every year."

In 2022, Dutch Bros raised more than $800,000 on Dutch Luv day. This year, local Dutch Luv partners include Food Bank of Northern Nevada, Boise Rescue Mission, Utah Food Bank, Houston Food Bank and St. Mary's Food Bank in Arizona.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 650 locations in 14 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

Dutch Bros will donate $1 from every drink sold to nonprofits providing meals to their communities

