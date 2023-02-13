SPRING INTO APRIL AS DISCOVERY FAMILY CHANNEL INTRODUCES A BRAND-NEW ANIMATED SERIES HANNI AND THE WILD WOODS

—Forest Friends Unite with Hanni and the Wild Woods from TOBEIT Global Corp. and Creator Minah Eom—

MIAMI, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Family Channel and Discovery Familia today announced the launch of Hanni and the Wild Woods, a brand-new nature-focused animated series, set to premiere in the U.S. this coming April.

From Korean creator Minah Eom, Hanni and the Wild Woods is edutainment with a strong focus on fun.

This is a series about appreciating nature and teaches kids about the wonderful world surrounding us. Each episode is filled with original music and themes about helping animals, insects, plants, and the importance of nature conservation. Hanni is the leader of the Forest Friends, who cares deeply about everyone and wants her friends in the Wild Woods to live in harmony. While Hanni and the Forest Friends are having fun, these beautifully animated characters are stewards of the environment, and encourage the audience to learn and do their part in helping protect our planet.

"Hanni and the Wild Woods is a series developed with love over many years by a dedicated mother with a clear goal and purpose," said Corenna Smith, Director of Content and Marketing, Discovery Family Channel. "We're so excited to bring this show full of beautiful stories about friendship, love, bravery, hope and luck to children, encouraging respect of the environment and nature."

"The concept sprung from a desire to give my two daughters a meaningful gift that can remind them of me forever," said Minah Eom, Creator, Hanni and the Wild Woods. "In turn, they provided me with the motivation and inspiration in every moment of my creative work and made everything possible."

Produced by TOBEIT Global Corp., Hanni and the Wild Woods will premiere in April on Discovery Family Channel and in Spanish for Hispanic audiences in the U.S. on Discovery Familia. To access a sneak peek of the show, please visit Hanni and the Wild Woods.

About Discovery Family Channel

Discovery Family is a leader in co-viewed kid's networks among kids 2-11 watching with an adult 18-49 in Total Day and Prime in the United States and is available in more than 33 million U.S. homes. Discovery Family is a leading entertainment destination for the entire family to enjoy together with an inspirational mix of the highest quality animated content for preschool and elementary aged children during the day and family-friendly baking and lifestyle content in prime. For more information, visit us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Discovery Familia

Discovery Familia is a Spanish-language network dedicated to Hispanic women and the things that matter in their lives. During the day, the Discovery Kids block offers entertaining programming for children, and in the evening, it celebrates the differences in how we live while focusing on the things that unite us with programming genres that include modern families, relationships, health and entrepreneurship. Discovery Familia also reaches audiences across screens on the Discovery Familia GO app (Android, iOS; Roku and Fire TV). For more information, please follow Facebook @discoveryfamilia and Instagram @discovery.familia.

About TOBEIT Global Corp.

TOBEIT Global Corp. is a U.S. company led by Minah Eom and Young Hwa Kim. With more than 20 years of experience creating high-quality children edutainment content. With a strong focus on originality, high educational values, and entertainment.

View original content:

SOURCE Discovery Family Channel