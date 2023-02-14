AiRISTA Completes SOC 2 Level 1 Certification

Rigorous audit validates AiRISTA as a trusted technology partner

SPARKS, Md., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AiRISTA, a global leader in real time location services (RTLS), is proud to announce that the company has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit. As companies increasingly use outside vendors to perform activities that are core to their business operations, there is need for more trust and transparency into cloud vendors' security and availability.

AiRISTA's SOC 2 report verifies the existence of internal controls which have been designed to meet the security requirements defined in the Trust Services Principles and Criteria for Security. It provides a thorough review of AiRISTA's internal controls that affect the security and availability of the systems it uses to process users' data. This independent validation of security controls is crucial for customers in industries where the protection of user data is key when selecting vendors.

"Security has always been an AiRISTA priority," according to Sy Sajjad, CEO and founder. "Our solutions maintain customers' data, so it is paramount that they have confidence in our security posture. AiRISTA operates in markets where platform security and availability is a top concern including healthcare, manufacturing and government. We are committed to continuing this journey."

AiRISTA's real time location services platform allows customers to associate to a tag the identification information of staff, customers, and related data from other enterprise applications. Associating location with workplace resources helps customers improve efficiency, optimize workflows, and support worker safety.

A copy of the report can be obtained by contacting AiRISTA at salesinfo@airista.com

About AiRISTA

AiRISTA's Location Services Solutions are the heart of some of the world's largest deployments representing hundreds of thousands of end points per customer in demanding environments like the California Department of State Hospitals, the US Defense Health Service, and Fortune 500 companies. For details visit our web site or contact us for a demo (salesinfo@airista.com).

