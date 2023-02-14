Analytic Partners Boosts Customer Engagement Team with the Appointment of Dave Rodrigues

New Senior Vice President brings experience from leading brands including MetLife and Avon applying learnings and expertise across Analytic Partners' global customers

MIAMI, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytic Partners, the leader in commercial analytics, has appointed Dave Rodrigues as a Senior Vice President for Customer Engagement, based in Miami. Dave will work with global brands to understand their objectives and provide strategic and tactical insights and recommendations based on Analytic Partners' multi-faceted approach to analytics incorporating marketing, company, and external data to achieve true commercial intelligence.

With over 20 years of international marketing and analytics experience, Dave has worked with leading brands to understand and apply data insights, research, product innovation and measurement tools and will bring this knowledge to further support Analytic Partners' customer base. He joins Analytic Partners from MetLife where he spent nearly four years as head of Global Marketing Sciences and previously led Marketing Insights and Analytics for Avon. Earlier in his career, he built and expanded analytic programs at large well known multi-national brands while working at Nielsen.

Commenting on the appointment, Fred Chassé, General Manager, Americas at Analytic Partners, said, "Dave's extensive experience in both marketing and analytics, and his understanding of the value of brands using data to build enhance their connections with their own customers will be a huge asset to Analytic Partners as we continue on our current growth path. We are offering deeper, more complex insights to our customers and working with an ever-expanding group of leading, global, exciting brands and Dave's leadership will be central to our own relationships with these customers."

Dave joins as the organization continues to expand following investment from Onex Partners and the addition of notable additions to the customer engagement team in 2022, including Jules Davies, Vice President, Customer Engagement in London and newly appointed Carlos Rey, Director in Miami.

Dave Rodrigues says, "The Analytic Partners' approach to commercial analytics is set to completely transform marketing measurement. By incorporating multiple data touchpoints, a truly flexible and responsive analytics program is created which is already benefiting some of the world's leading brands and which makes joining an exciting and challenging opportunity for me."

Analytic Partners is the leading cloud-based, managed software platform which provides adaptive solutions for deeper business understanding and right-time planning and optimization for marketing and beyond. We turn data into expertise so that our clients can create powerful connections with their customers and achieve commercial success. For more information on Analytic Partners, visit its website at analyticpartners.com/

