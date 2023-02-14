eBay Motors Launches New Purchase Protections for Auto Parts & Accessories

With eBay Guaranteed Fit, shoppers can discover and purchase the right car, truck, and motorcycle parts to fit their vehicle – or their money back

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eBay Motors, the parts and accessories destination used by millions of car lovers, builders, restorers and mechanics, announces the launch of eBay Guaranteed Fit, a program that gives users even more confidence when buying and selling on the marketplace. Shoppers can now look for the green 'Fits' compatibility checkmark on select parts and accessories listings to gauge whether the part will fit their vehicle. If the part arrives and doesn't fit as expected, eBay Motors will cover the cost of the return and the buyer will receive a full refund – enabling more seamless and trusted transactions for both shoppers and sellers.

"People are buying and selling parts online like never before, and eBay Guaranteed Fit helps take the guesswork out of the shopping experience," said Chris Prill, VP of eBay Motors. "Accurate fitment is critical to completing a project, from simple repairs to major modifications. With today's launch, eBay Motors is empowering shoppers to browse and buy the millions of parts and accessories on the marketplace with that crucial added assurance."

The launch of eBay Guaranteed Fit is the latest advancement designed to help people shop the marketplace with confidence and ease, including Authenticity Guarantee for sneakers, handbags, jewelry and trading cards, and the expansion of condition grading for eBay Refurbished. eBay Guaranteed Fit is an additional protection under the eBay Money Back Guarantee, and covers most new and pre-owned items in the Parts & Accessories category with more to be added in the coming months.

How It Works

Fitment issues arise when a part or accessory is not compatible with the vehicle for which it was purchased. With three parts or accessories sold every second on the marketplace, the search tools and purchase protections now offered on eBay Motors are an important part of the shopping journey. With eBay Guaranteed Fit, buyers can rest assured knowing that they are getting the right part at the right price, while sellers benefit from fewer returns and higher customer satisfaction. Here's how it works:

Input vehicle details: Shoppers enter their vehicle year, make, model, trim and engine information into Finder, or select the vehicle saved in My Garage to search for new and used parts.

Discover parts that fit: eBay Motors verifies that the vehicle details match the part compatibility information within the listing. When there is a match, fit is confirmed with a green 'Fits' checkmark on the listing.

Purchase an eligible part or accessory: When shoppers purchase an eligible part or accessory, they can be sure it will fit their vehicle. Some exclusions apply, including tires and wheels.

Access purchase protections: If the part or accessory does not fit the buyer's vehicle upon arrival, they can return it for free within 30 days for a full refund.

eBay Motors By the Numbers

eBay Motors Parts & Accessories generate over $10B in annual GMV

One out of every three global eBay shoppers buys parts and accessories

Three parts or accessories are purchased every second in the U.S.

