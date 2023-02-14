Hepsiburada Launches a Donation Campaign for International Community following the Earthquake in Türkiye

ISTANBUL, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a "Hepsiburada") (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, launches a donation campaign page to enable the international community to provide relief to the regions impacted by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck ten cities in the southeast Türkiye on February 6, 2023.

To provide the earliest possible relief to the affected areas, Hepsiburada took several actions since the early hours of the disaster, including but not limited to:

creating, on its platform, a list of aid goods to facilitate purchases by its consumers as a donation, which are then delivered by Hepsiburada's logistics teams, to the Earthquake Solidarity Campaign of the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Türkiye and AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management of Türkiye). Since the earthquake, Hepsiburada has facilitated the sale and donation of 1.2 million products;

launching digital prepaid donation cards on the Hepsiburada platform and generating cash contribution to the name of several non-governmental organizations and two public bodies, which are transferred to their relevant accounts on the next day. Since the launch of the campaign, Hepsiburada customers purchased 220 thousand digital support cards through our platform.

mobilizing its distribution center in Adana as a coordination center and dispatching 12 lorries carrying aid goods to help the logistics needs of various NGOs, municipalities and public institutions.

With all these efforts, Hepsiburada delivered aid worth 115 million TRY to the region in 8 days following the disaster.

In addition, to enable international community to join the relief efforts, Hepsiburada launched a donation page on https://www.hepsiburada.com/earthquake

Through this page, international visitors can donate to NGOs and public authorities by purchasing digital donation cards or purchasing aid items in line with the Earthquake Solidarity Campaign. Hepsiburada will be dispatching and distributing aid item orders, without any commercial purpose, in coordination with AFAD. The donation cards on the Hepsiburada platform and generating cash contribution to several NGO's, AFAD and Red Crescent, are transferred to their relevant accounts on the next day.

