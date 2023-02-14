myQ Community Enables API to Support Third-Party Integrations

Third-Party Partnerships Improve Community Access Experience for Property Managers and Residents

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LiftMaster®, the leading brand of professionally installed access solutions, announced today that it is now supporting API integrations with third-party partners, allowing communication with myQ Community products and software. Partner platforms can now leverage myQ Community's award-winning access control capabilities creating a streamlined experience for property managers, residents, and partners alike.

"LiftMaster is working continuously to integrate our Smart Access Control systems with partners that enhance the community access experience by addressing the needs of busy property managers and providing the modern living experience that residents desire," said Jenny Lytle, General Manager of Commercial Emerging Business. "Opening our API makes the myQ Community platform a stronger investment and a more efficient solution for all. Our partners can enhance their products and services by accessing myQ features and functionality on their own platforms, while property managers and residents enjoy a simpler, more tech-friendly access experience that all lives in one place."

Major Property Management Systems (PMS), including Entrata, Yardi, and RealPage have already integrated with the myQ Community web platform's ecosystem, providing property managers with a hassle-free way to ensure tenant databases are accurate and up to date. By integrating with myQ Community, partners can leverage its convenient, time saving access control features including remote access capability, guest access and management, credential management, event history with video recording and receiving video calls within their app.

LiftMaster Smart Video Intercoms and Access Control Systems are powered by myQ to provide customizable applications that help streamline the management of buildings, residents and community access points. Through the myQ Community cloud-based platform, property managers have access to 24/7 monitoring capabilities and real-time activity alerts with an option to record and download video clips associated with access events, allowing them to conveniently manage and control entrances across several buildings within a portfolio from a single dashboard.

Residents using the myQ Community app have access to one-way video calling and two-way video voice communication to identify guests before granting access, recurring, one time, or delivery specific virtual guest passes, and a "press to unlock" feature that allows residents to easily unlock authorized entrances with their smartphone. The myQ Community app also works with Siri Voice Control, Apple Watch, Apple AirPods and Apple CarPlay, allowing residents to seamlessly access a front gate, garage or front door hands-free with a simple voice command.

The integration experience is easy. Companies seeking an award-winning experience can contact the myQ Community team at MyQCommunityIntegrations@chamberlain.com to discuss partnership and learn more about the terms of integration.

About LiftMaster

LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, smart video intercoms and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com.

