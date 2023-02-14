New Podcast Altitude: The Unsung Heroes of Cloud Transformation Explores Innovations in Cloud Networking with the People Who Make It Happen

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix, the pioneer of Intelligent Cloud Networking™, today announced the launch of a new podcast, Altitude: The Unsung Heroes of Cloud Transformation, hosted by Bryan "Woody" Woodworth, Sr. Principal Solutions Strategist at Aviatrix and former Microsoft Global Black Belt in networking and security. The series delves into the evolving world of cloud networking through interviews with IT analysts, Aviatrix customers, subject matter experts, and thought leaders sharing how to bring cloud transformation efforts to life.

According to Forrester, enterprises have already migrated 45% of their total application portfolio to a public cloud. As this migration of business-critical applications to the cloud continues, IT teams are pressed to overcome application downtime, poor performance, lack of visibility, security risks, or cost overruns. Altitude gives voice to the people who have transformed the traditional IT on-prem framework to overcome these challenges and drive business innovation and agility.

"Before joining Aviatrix, I had many conversations with business leaders who were ready to go all in on cloud, but were unsure how to navigate the transformation," said Woodworth. "This podcast is a great opportunity to showcase the innovators and leaders behind those cloud transformations and bring their stories to life."

Each 30-minute episode tackles cloud transformation through the lens of each guest's experience by looking at how they navigated the myriad of challenges and opportunities they faced with multicloud networking and what solutions they used. Episodes available today include:

Cloud Maturity: Moving from Pioneers to Settlers with Steve Mullaney , President and CEO at Aviatrix, exploring the transformation in the cloud that brought Steve out of retirement, the stages of technology adoption and where Aviatrix fits, what Steve's phrase "It's Happening" actually means and why it matters, and why cloud training is critical for successful cloud journeys.

Futuriom on Cloud Trends and What's Happening in 2023 with Scott Raynovich , Founder and Chief Analyst at leading cloud technology analyst firm Futuriom, exploring the impact of today's economy on cloud infrastructure, networking, and security, the concept of the "shrinking internet" and how it affects SD-WAN, the meanings of various multicloud networking terms, and the future trends for edge and zero trust architecture in the cloud.

Exploring the Journey of SAP to the Cloud with Luke Bockelmann , Principal Solutions Engineer at Aviatrix, discussing the "Innovator's Dilemma," why SAP decided to innovate and move S/4HANA to the cloud and how this migration to the cloud impacts IT teams, and requirements for cloud networking and infrastructure teams to build an optimal architecture and framework for SAP cloud migration.

After starting his career as a professor of Rock & Roll and Pop music history, Altitude host Woody discovered a passion for tech and transitioned to the field. He spent 8 years at F5 Networks and then 7 years at Microsoft, where he became an Azure Global Black Belt in networking and network security. Currently, Woody continues to change the networking world at Aviatrix. He truly empathizes with those finding themselves at a crossroad where it's either sink or swim as enterprises go all in on the cloud.

New episodes of Altitude: The Unsung Heroes of Cloud Transformation are released bi-weekly on Tuesdays and are available at https://aviatrix.com/altitude/. Listen or subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix, the pioneer of Intelligent Cloud Networking™, optimizes business-critical application availability, performance, security, and cost with multicloud networking software that delivers a simplified and consistent enterprise-grade operational model in and across cloud service providers. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program, the industry's first and only multicloud networking certification, innovative enterprises are transforming their business by upgrading their cloud networking with Aviatrix. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com.

