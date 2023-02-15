Open for Entries - Your Rescue Pet Could be the Next Cadbury Bunny

The Cadbury brand is celebrating five years of the annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts with a spotlight on rescue pets

HERSHEY, Pa., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cadbury Bunny Tryouts are back for a fifth year and to celebrate the milestone, the Cadbury brand is looking to make one special rescue pet the star of its annual ad. Starting today through February 23rd, one of America's top Easter brands is asking rescue pet parents across the country to enter their rescued pets for the chance to be the face of the newest Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial. Rescue pets are the spotlight this year, a first in Cadbury Bunny Tryouts history. The commercial will air this March and the winner will take home a cash prize.

Since 2019, each spring the Cadbury brand has put a call out to pet owners nationwide in search of the next big star of its beloved Easter ad - and this year, it's all about rescue pets. To honor this specific call-to-action and in celebration of the brand's long-standing partnership with the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), Cadbury is asking rescue pet parents to enter their beloved animal companions into the competition. This year rescue pets participating in the Tryouts will have the chance to win a spot in the iconic Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial, alongside a cash prize of $5,000 for themselves and another $5,000 going to the animal shelter of the winner's choice.

"We're so excited to celebrate five years of the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts by bringing them back in a whole new way - by shining a spotlight on rescue pets across the nation," said Cam Bogie, Sr. Associate Brand Manager, Cadbury brand team. "Rescue pets bring so many smiles to people every day. To celebrate these pets for all they do, in addition to giving this special furry, scaley, or feathered pet a spot in the iconic Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial, this year's cash prize also includes an element that gives back to the organizations that support these special animals."

The Cadbury brand is honored to continue its longstanding partnership with the ASPCA, the nation's leading animal welfare organization dedicated to helping vulnerable animals stay safe and healthy. Together, both the Cadbury brand and the ASPCA hope to bring attention to animals in need of loving homes across the country.

Think your rescue pet should be the next Cadbury Bunny? Pet owners can visit CadburyTryouts.com to upload a photo of their rescue pet wearing the iconic Cadbury Bunny ears and complete the entry form to enter. The top ten finalists will be announced on March 6th and fans will have until March 14th to cast their votes.

Contest Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 18 years of age or older at time of entry. Void where prohibited. Contest Photo Submission Phase begins 12:00:01 AM ET on 2/15/23 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 2/23/23. If selected as a semi-finalist, you must be able to upload a video submission between 12:00:01 AM ET on 2/24/23 and 11:59:59 PM ET on 3/1/23. Visit www.cadburytryouts.com for full Official Rules and complete details, including rescue pet requirement, entry method, entry requirements (including Photo and Video Submission guidelines and requirements), entry phases and judging phases dates, judging criteria and process, semi-finalist, finalist, and winner selection, and prize description and conditions. To win the prize, winning rescue pet featured in Photo Submission and Video Submission must be able to perform for camera and remain reasonably stationary while wearing bunny ears. Msg&data rates may apply. Sponsor: The Hershey Company, 19 E. Chocolate Ave., Hershey, PA.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Pretzels. The Hershey Company sells Cadbury products under license from Cadbury UK Ltd.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

