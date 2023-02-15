Polaris Slingshot Partners with ROUSH® Performance on Special Edition Model

New ROUSH® Edition Designed with Racetrack Attitude for Drivers Who Want to Win

Over the Streets & Draw Envious Stares

ROUSH® Edition Represents First-Ever Cross-Branded Slingshot and Touts Perfect Blend of Style & Performance, Packed with Exclusive ROUSH® Branding & Premium Componentry

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Slingshot , the show-stopping, adventure-seeking three-wheel vehicle, today announced a partnership with ROUSH® Performance with the unveiling of an all-new, special ROUSH® Edition model. Designed at the intersection of head turning looks and performance lifestyle, the Slingshot ROUSH® Edition delivers a racetrack attitude with exclusive ROUSH® branding.

Built upon the Slingshot R platform, the Slingshot ROUSH® Edition packs the 203-horsepower ProStar engine, but adds premium componentry, including Brembo® Brakes with exclusive slotted rotors, a Slingshot Excursion Top, Sparco® Pedal Covers, and an exclusive race car-inspired steering wheel with color accents. Taking stand-out style to an entirely new level, the Slingshot ROUSH® Edition features a special graphics package that enhances Slingshot's distinctive look and performance with unmistakable ROUSH® styling and branding, including seats with an exclusive design, a special edition color-matched design for the instrument cluster, and blacked-out badging. Manual transmission options feature a ROUSH® Block "R" branding on the gear shift knob, while AutoDrive offerings are standard with Paddle Shifters.

"We're proud to be collaborating with ROUSH® to deliver a special edition like no other," said Chris Sergeant, Polaris Slingshot Vice President. "We wanted to design a ride that authentically reflects ROUSH®'s trusted heritage in performance, but remained true to the wow-factor, adventure-seeking lifestyle only Slingshot provides, and the Slingshot ROUSH® Edition delivers on those promises."

Key features and premium upgrades on the Slingshot ROUSH® Edition include the following:

Special-Edition Paint, Graphics and ROUSH® Branding

Based on Slingshot's already loaded R trim, the Slingshot ROUSH® Edition stands out with the exclusive Racetrack Red trim and features blacked-out badging and steering wheel color accents, which serve as a symbol of exclusivity with this special edition. The vehicle is complemented with a special ROUSH® graphics package and bold branding throughout including ROUSH® Seat Cover Design, ROUSH® Instrument Cluster and the ROUSH® Badge prominently displayed on the glove box. On Manual models, the shifter features the iconic ROUSH® Block R branding.

Slingshot's Excursion Top

The Slingshot Excursion Top has an integrated toolless install and easy removal soft top with improved driver headroom and visibility. The Excursion Top provides added luxury, comfort, style and shade with race-car style cues.

Brembo® Brakes

Providing unrivaled stopping power, the four-piston Brembo® Brakes come standard on the ROUSH® Edition. The slotted Brembo® front brake rotors are 14% larger than the standard front brake rotors and feature fixed calipers.

Premium Billet Pedal Covers by Sparco® For improved performance, the Pedal Covers by Sparco® provide better foot grip and fits the racing-inspired theme throughout the vehicle. The short accelerator pedal is paired with a shorter and wider brake and clutch pedal for assured control.

Paddle Shifters

While the Slingshot ROUSH® Edition is available with a Manual transmission and a custom shifter, all AutoDrive transmission offerings are standard with Paddle Shifters, because nothing connects the driver with the vehicle more than the ability to shift gears. Drivers with an AutoDrive transmission can take control of their drive and shift gears on demand. The Paddle Shifters are designed from high quality composite material to deliver great feedback while driving.

7" Display Powered by RIDE COMMAND and Stage 2 Rockford Fosgate® Audio Kit

At the controls of the Rockford Fosgate® audio system is Slingshot's industry-leading 7" Display powered by RIDE COMMAND. Offering touchscreen convenience, the infotainment system comes standard with RIDE COMMAND+, which includes Apple CarPlay®, GPS navigation, and weather and traffic overlays. The Stage 2 Audio Kit by industry-leading Rockford Fosgate® includes a 100-watt Audio System, Automatic Volume Control, and a Plug-and-Play Expandable Amplifier.

To further personalize their race-track-inspired ride, drivers can choose from an assortment of additional factory accessories, including Heated and Cooled Seats, additional storage bags, color-matched rear fender, or upgrade their sound system with a Stage 3 Audio kit featuring integrated speakers behind each vehicle headrest.

The Slingshot ROUSH® Edition ships to dealers in spring 2023, and is available in Racetrack Red in Manual transmission (starting at $37,349; $37,649 CA; $46,999 CAD) and AutoDrive (starting at $39,499; $39,799 CA; $49,599 CAD).

Learn more about the Slingshot ROUSH® Edition at Slingshot.Polaris.com or on social media: Facebook.com/PolarisSlingshot , @Slingshot on Twitter and @PolarisSlingshot on Instagram. For information on Slingshot rental locations, visit Adventures.Polaris.com .

About Polaris Slingshot

Polaris Slingshot, a brand of Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), continues to define the category through style, ride experience and community with our three-wheeled autocycle. With AutoDrive and Manual transmission options, an open cockpit, side-by-side seating, 5" ride height and a 2.0-liter 4 cylinder Pro Star engine, Slingshot comes in a variety of models that are sure to make a statement. Step into a Slingshot for an adventurous and unrivaled ride experience. Learn more, visit slingshot.polaris.com.

Slingshot is a three-wheeled motorcycle. It is not an automobile. It does not have airbags and it does not meet automotive safety standards. Three wheel vehicles may handle differently than other vehicles, especially in wet conditions. Always wear a DOT-approved full-face helmet and fasten seatbelts. The Driver may need a valid motorcycle endorsement. Drive within the limits of the law and your own abilities. Read, understand, and follow your owner's manual. Never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Unless otherwise noted, trademarks are the property of Polaris Industries Inc. © 2023 Polaris Industries Inc.

Sparco® is a registered trademark of SPARCO S.P.A. CORPORATION

ROCKFORD FOSGATE® is a registered trademark of Rockford Corporation.

Apple CARPLAY® is a registered trademarks of Apple Inc.

Brembo® is a registered trademark of Freni Brembo S.p.A. Corp of Italy

About ROUSH® Performance

ROUSH® Performance was founded in 1995 by motorsports legend Jack Roush, the winningest name in racing. Combining performance engineering with entrepreneurship, ROUSH® began selling designs he had created for his team to the broader world of motorsports. Based in Livonia, Michigan, ROUSH® Performance is a division of ROUSH® Enterprises. The company's talented staff designs, engineers and manufactures completely assembled pre-titled vehicles, aftermarket performance parts, and superchargers for the global performance enthusiast market. For more on ROUSH® Performance, please visit ROUSHperformance.com or call 800.59.ROUSH.

