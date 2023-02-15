"Rethink Disability" with The Nora Project

Nonprofit Committed to Building Inclusive Classrooms Offers Webinar for Administrators

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nora Project invites school administrators and leaders to spend an hour this February to "Rethink Disability." The live-virtual webinar "Rethink Disability: Leading and Supporting All Students" gives attendees an opportunity to reflect on their understanding of disability and consider ways to improve inclusivity for all students.

Attend webinar to increase understanding of disability and embrace the supports that everyone needs to thrive.

"Rethink Disability: Leading and Supporting All Students" is a 60-min presentation and conversation led by the program team at The Nora Project (TNP). Four session times are offered, with morning and evening presentations on Feb. 21 and Feb. 28.

"The 'Rethink Disability' professional development event gives attendees an opportunity to reimagine what's possible at school," said Lauren Schrero, co-founder and Executive Director of TNP. "It reframes outdated conceptions of disability, highlights common barriers to student and staff success, and encourages administrators to adopt forward-thinking strategies to make classrooms work better for all kids."

The cost to attend "Rethink Disability: Leading and Supporting All Students" is $25. Realtime captioning and ASL interpretation will be provided. Register here today.

The Nora Project is a nonprofit that builds inclusive classrooms, promoting disability inclusion by empowering educators with training and engaging students with curriculum. The Nora Project was founded in 2016 to create a dignified place for disability studies in Pre-K to 12 education through curriculums that dispel myths, stereotypes and harmful attitudes and that cultivate disability pride and advocacy. For more information, visit www.TheNoraProject.ngo .

