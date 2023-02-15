ZENITH AMERICAN SOLUTIONS WELCOMES KEVIN MACCORMACK, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, TO EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenith American Solutions® ("Zenith") is proud to announce that Kevin MacCormack has joined its Executive Leadership Team as Chief Financial Officer.

Kim Fiori, the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "I am thrilled to announce that Kevin MacCormack has joined Zenith American Solutions. His experience, leadership style and values made him a perfect candidate for the CFO role. Kevin has a proven track record of driving growth and operational excellence, which will help position Zenith to execute on its long-term vision." As Chief Financial Officer, MacCormack will be based in Zenith's Tampa, Florida office, working alongside the Accounting and Finance teams.

MacCormack has over 25 years of experience in corporate finance. He has served as CFO of several private equity-backed growth companies and has worked across a range of industries, including retirement solutions and healthcare. Prior to his CFO roles, MacCormack was a senior investment banker with Raymond James where he advised companies on mergers and acquisitions, as well as capital raising initiatives. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois with a bachelor's degree in Finance, and also earned an MBA from Stanford University.

About Zenith American Solutions, Inc.

Zenith is the largest independent Third Party Administrator (TPA) in the United States and currently operates over 35 offices nationwide. Zenith provides innovative technology-driven solutions, services, systems and support methodology to benefit plans, ensuring compliance with increasingly complex regulatory changes. For more information visit www.zenith-american.com.

