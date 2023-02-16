ProofPilot Names Brian O'Neill as Chief Technology Officer to Bolster Platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot, the digital protocol automation platform for clinical trials, today announced that Brian O'Neill will join its Executive Leadership Team as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective February 16, 2023. Brian brings over 23 years of consumer tech innovation experience to ProofPilot, most recently as the CTO and co-founder of Snapyr, a customer engagement and retention platform for mobile gaming companies. Brian will lead the technology and engineering teams at ProofPilot to further modernize and scale ProofPilot's products.

"I cannot think of a more compelling way to improve the site and patient experience than leveraging Brian's expertise in customer retention and mobile gaming and applying that to the complexities of clinical trials," said Chris Venezia, Chief Executive Officer of ProofPilot. "Brian is joining ProofPilot at an exciting time, and he will rapidly help us to enhance our platform offerings for our pharma customers and the broader research communities they serve."

"It is such an exciting time to join ProofPilot to improve the operational efficiency of clinical trials," said Brian O'Neill, Chief Technology Officer of ProofPilot. "I have had the privilege of working in the health tech industry early on in my career, and I was shocked to see that clinical research solutions have not evolved as quickly as other tech solutions. I am beyond thrilled to apply my learnings from the consumer tech space to improve the research experience in a human centric way."

Brian brings with him extensive experience in marketing automation and e-commerce. While he was CTO at Monetate, Brian helped build a disruptive, AI-driven platform which served personalized content and product recommendations to end-users and influenced one-third of the e-commerce dollars spent on Black Friday. ProofPilot aims to similarly disrupt and influence the clinical research industry through creative solutions.

About ProofPilot

ProofPilot supports clinical trials with the industry's first fully automated digital protocol platform. The platform orchestrates stakeholder tasks and technology, optimizing clinical workflows, improving stakeholder experiences, and maximizing data quality. Eliminating guesswork and protocol deviations creates high-performance experiences for sites and patients. Founded in 2014, ProofPilot was one of the first global digital clinical trial solutions enabling flawless execution of virtual, hybrid, and in-person research offerings with its patient and site Co-Pilot packages. Learn more at https://www.proofpilot.com

