Solecta® partners with Lubrizol® to bring novel membrane separation solutions to market

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solecta, Inc. and The Lubrizol Corporation announced a new partnership today to develop and market novel membrane solutions that will improve productivity and drive greater efficiencies for the global separations industry.

Solecta Logo (PRNewswire)

"This is a game-changing collaboration in the membrane separations space," said Melinda Burn, Vice President Strategic Marketing, Solecta, Inc. "It harnesses the capabilities of two industry leaders to develop innovative membrane solutions to tackle our clients' most challenging separation problems."

Solecta is a global leader in membrane separation technologies for industrial filtration of high value process streams. Focused on delivering superior client outcomes using customer-centric innovation, deep industry expertise and on-site consultative service, Solecta helps clients optimize performance, maximize profitability and minimize waste.

Lubrizol, a leading global specialty chemical company, announced in September that it was entering the separation solutions market, a $140 billion industry critical to processing applications in the food and beverage industry and various manufacturing and municipal markets.

Complimenting Solecta's proprietary membrane formulation, casting and element design capabilities, Lubrizol brings world class polymer and formulating experience and the ability to synthesize scalable molecules for membrane applications. New solutions developed within the collaboration will be co-branded under a joint licensing agreement. More details on the agreement and the industry applications will be available soon.

"Partnering with Solecta is a win-win to bring these separation solutions to market," said Matt Joyce, Vice President, Corporate New Business Development, for Lubrizol. "Our strategies and strengths are aligned and complementary: we leverage our proprietary science at the molecular level, and our formulation and surface science expertise to improve the efficiency of separation technology, and Solecta brings its expertise in membrane design and manufacturing, and reputation for quality and innovation as a global leader in novel separation solutions."

About Solecta

Solecta plays an essential role in the development and deployment of novel and critical membrane separation technologies globally. What truly sets it apart is its broad and deep expertise in sustainable, high-value separation processes, which directly impacts the improvement of people's lives. Whether it be advancements in the production of nutritionally sound food, materials for everyday life or mitigation of environmental footprint, Solecta's team provides world-class solutions in advanced separations. With a relentless focus on the latest innovation in its clients' industries and applications, Solecta delivers superior value and agility to navigate today's complex business environment. Solecta maintains manufacturing facilities, its innovation center in Oceanside, CA, and commercial offices around the world. Solecta is a portfolio company of True North Venture Partners. True North Venture Partners invests in innovative technologies and businesses that reshape core industries and help the world transition to a clean and sustainable future. For more information, visit www.solecta.com.

About Lubrizol

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, leverages its unmatched science and innovation to solve complex challenges for customers, drive sustainable and measurable results and help millions of people, communities and businesses around the world move cleaner, create smarter and live better every day. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol operates more than 100 manufacturing facilities, sales and technical offices around the world and has approximately 8,500 employees. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com.

The Lubrizol Corporation (PRNewswire)

Solecta’s Jim Ford (front left) and Lubrizol’s Matthew Joyce (front right) executed a formal partnership agreement at Solecta's corporate office. Attending the signing were Solecta team members Mariusz Grzelakowski, Melinda Burn, Erik (Skip) Smith, Aseem Sharma, and Lubrizol’s Michael Fornes. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Solecta, Inc.