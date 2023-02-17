3rd Annual charity event Save&Raid for SAVE.

Save&Raid, the charity event on Twitch.tv, to host its 3rd weekend February 25 & 26 to raise money for suicide prevention.

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The event raises money for Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE), one of the first organizations dedicated to the prevention of suicide. It brings together over 40 streamers, to play a single video game sharing the files between them and raiding from one Twitch channel into another continuously over 48 hours. Since the first event two years ago, Save&Raid has grown significantly. It has raised over $17,000 and now has an organizing committee of 9 dedicated people.

Dr. Daniel Reidenberg, an internationally recognized expert in suicide prevention from SAVE has been a key partner over the three-year relationship. "This is one of our most unique and fun events that really shows how people around the world can come together to save lives," said Dr. Reidenberg. Over the years, Dr. Reidenberg has personally watched many hours, day and night, of the event as well as helped support those who are playing by sharing uplifting comments, inspirational messages, and, importantly, helpful information on the work of SAVE throughout the event. Dr. Reidenberg has also helped educate all the participants on safe messaging and has provided useful tools that they can share with others during their hour and beyond. "Every time this event happens, I am amazed at the dedication, commitment and work it takes to pull this off by Artyom and the team," said Dr. Reidenberg.

On February 25, 2023, at midnight PST, Save&Raid: Wastelands will kick off by playing this year's game, the original Fallout (1997). It promises to be a fun event, with great gameplay and commentary, many donation incentives, an interview with Dr. Reidenberg, a talkshow hour and much more! Matty Covey Lewis (ArtyomHavok), Twitch affiliate and founder of the event, shares his excitement about the third year: "I'm really looking forward to this group of diverse content creators coming together to share their unique play style and format to this year's event in support of such a vital cause."

This year Save&Raid is excited to have a new website, saveandraid.org where information for the upcoming event, including how to participate or donate, and an archive of previous events, is hosted on this community-created hub.

About Save&Raid

Save&Raid is a multi-streamer relay marathon where 40+ streamers work in turns to complete a game by playing for one hour each, then passing along the save file and viewers to the next streamer via Twitch raids. We raise money for suicide prevention each year through Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE). Find out more at saveandraid.org and follow us on Twitter at @SaveandRaid.

About Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE)

For 30 years SAVE has been the leading national organization working to prevent suicide through public awareness, education and as a resource for suicide survivors. More information on SAVE's programs visit: save.org.

