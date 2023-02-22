STEPHEN CURRY JOINS SIMPLICITY, SILICON VALLEY STARTUP BUILDING SUPER APP FOR CITIES



Simplicity is an AI-driven Platform for Seamless Interaction with Local Government

Residents Can Find All City Services, Updates and Events in One Single Place, Allowing City Administration to Increase the Quality of Life for its Residents

Download the Simplicity App on Apple Store and Google Play

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity , the leading platform revolutionizing the way residents connect with their cities, today announced four-time NBA Champion and two-time MVP Stephen Curry's SC30 Inc. has joined forces with the platform. Curry's involvement with Simplicity is a natural extension of his ongoing commitment to improve the community experience for people in the Bay Area and across the country.

Simplicity Logo (PRNewsfoto/Simplicity Tech Inc.) (PRNewswire)

With a mission to streamline government services and strengthen the bond between cities and their residents, Simplicity's cutting-edge technology has already been adopted by and is operational in over 30 major cities across the United States, including New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Austin, Denver, Buffalo, St. Louis, Cleveland and others.

"I'm thrilled to join forces with the Simplicity team and support the company's mission of enhancing our cities and streamlining the way we receive information," expressed Curry. "Technology is a powerful connector, and Simplicity is leading the charge in using it to make daily life easier for our communities."

"Stephen brings a unique perspective and drive to Simplicity, and we're honored to have him join our company," said Juraj Gago, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Simplicity. "His commitment to making a positive impact aligns with our mission and we're excited to see what the future holds with him on our team."

With a team that boasts a wealth of experience from both the government and private sector, Simplicity is uniquely positioned to drive change and create meaningful impact across the world. Miguel Gamino, founding partner of Simplicity, previously served as Chief Technology Officer of New York City and Chief Information Officer of the City and County of San Francisco, as well as Executive Vice President and Head of Global Cities at Mastercard. With the collaboration of government leaders and technology experts, Simplicity is poised to deliver substantial and sustainable improvement to our cities, putting state-of-the-art innovation within reach of every citizen.

ABOUT SIMPLICITY

Simplicity is an AI-driven platform for seamless interaction with local government, offering a one-stop-shop for everything happening in a city. The platform streamlines communication, simplifies government services, and enhances the relationship between cities and their communities. With its headquarters located in Palo Alto, Simplicity boasts a talented team made up of individuals with a diverse background of both government and private sector experience. For more information visit: https://onesimplicity.com/ .

Miguel Gamino, Juraj Gago, Steph Curry, Suresh Singh (from left to right) (PRNewsfoto/Simplicity Tech Inc.) (PRNewswire)

SC30 Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Simplicity Tech Inc.) (PRNewswire)

