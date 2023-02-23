Transformational Growth Expert Ray Mathoda Joins Anchor Loans as Chief Executive Officer

Brings 25-Year Track Record of Building Businesses, Driving High-Growth Performance to Pretium Platform as Anchor Loans Enters Next Phase of the Company's Evolution

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Loans ("Anchor"), the nation's leading provider of financing to residential real estate investors and entrepreneurs, today announced that Rayman "Ray" Kaur Mathoda has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Rayman “Ray” Kaur Mathoda (PRNewswire)

Ms. Mathoda will work closely with the entire Anchor Loans and Pretium leadership teams to accelerate Anchor Loan's long-term strategic objectives. Andrew Pollock will transition to the new role of President, where he will work closely with Ms. Mathoda to drive market share growth, business channel expansion, and product and service innovation.

Ms. Mathoda brings more than twenty-five years of experience across the real estate, finance, and technology sectors and has an extensive track record of delivering transformational growth and value creation. Ms. Mathoda previously served as Chief Executive Officer at Xome, a real estate solutions provider, and Co-Chief Executive Officer at Genesis Capital LLC, a high-growth specialty finance company that was acquired by an affiliate of Goldman Sachs in January 2018. Ms. Mathoda started her career at McKinsey & Company.

"There are unparalleled opportunities in today's housing market to help finance the modernization of our nation's rapidly aging housing stock and increase the supply of move-in ready homes for buyers," said Don Mullen, Founder and CEO of Pretium. "Ray is the right leader at this stage in Anchor Loans' evolution to expand the business' strategic footprint and efficiently grow market presence. Andy has established a strong foundation, and I look forward to working closely with the expanded executive leadership team to grow the company's products, channels, and infrastructure to match the market opportunity and long-term market needs."

"Twenty-five years ago, Anchor Loans founded the business of supplying capital to single-family real estate developers and entrepreneurs, enabling them to support communities with renovated homes," said Ms. Mathoda. "I am excited to collaborate with Andy and the Anchor Loans and Pretium teams to expand our national footprint, accelerate growth, and execute on our ultimate mission of upgrading America's housing stock while closing the gap between demand and supply of move-in ready homes."

"I have been working closely with Ray for the last several months and know firsthand that Ray shares the Anchor Loans team's collective vision and dedication to putting customer needs at the heart of our business model," said Mr. Pollock. "I firmly believe that Ray will lead Anchor Loans to a bright future as we enter the next chapter of our journey to becoming the sustained leader in our industry."

In addition to her extensive business-building experience, Ms. Mathoda is currently an Independent Director at Mosaic Sustainable Finance and serves as Chairperson of the Board at Desi Rainbow Parents & Allies, the leading (and only national) 501(c)(3) non-profit serving South Asian LGBTQ families and persons in the U.S. She previously served as a City Commissioner for the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles and as a board director for Genesis Capital and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

She earned an M.B.A. with Distinction from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Arts with Honors from Princeton University.

About Anchor Loans

Anchor Loans is the nation's largest private direct lender to real estate investors. The company has originated more than $11.8 billion in funding since it was founded in 1998 and is the first in the industry to fund more than $1 billion in a single year, which it has surpassed every year since 2016. Anchor Loans specializes in larger and more customized loans for experienced real estate entrepreneurs. More than 85% of Anchor Loans' borrowers are repeat customers, and more than 75% of the company's new borrowers are referred by existing customers. For more information visit https://www.anchorloans.com.

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has more than $50 billion of assets, comprising real estate investments across 30 markets in the U.S., and employs more than 4,000 people across 30 offices, including its New York headquarters, Dubai, London, Seoul and Sydney. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

