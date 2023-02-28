CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR OF 2022

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the "Company") today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.
"Our fourth quarter revenue results, excluding the impact of movements in foreign exchange rates, capped off a strong year for our company as we soundly rebounded coming out of the pandemic and benefited from healthy demand from advertisers," said Scott Wells, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. "These results were led by our digital assets in the Americas and Europe.
"We are progressing in our transformation into a technology-fueled, visual media powerhouse reaching a growing pool of advertisers as we expand our digital footprint, strengthen our data analytics offerings and continue to elevate the customer experience. As a result, we believe we are improving our revenue profile and gaining more levers in terms of business drivers.
"We are also continuing to review strategic alternatives for our European businesses with the goal of optimizing our portfolio in the best interests of our shareholders with our resulting greater focus on our core business in the U.S. Our recent agreement to divest our business in Switzerland marks a first step in this process.
"As we execute on our plan, we believe we can drive improved operating cash flow, and ultimately free cash flow, given the operating leverage and strong fundamentals inherent in our business, and we believe this will drive value creation for our shareholders. Going forward, we are expanding our financial reporting from two to four segments to reflect the changes in the way our business is managed and the way we allocate resources."
Financial Highlights1:
Financial highlights for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the same period of 2021, including financial highlights excluding movements in foreign exchange rates ("FX")2:
(In millions)
Three Months Ended
% Change
Revenue:
Consolidated Revenue
$ 709.2
(4.5) %
Excluding movements in FX2
749.7
0.9 %
Americas Revenue
374.2
0.8 %
Europe Revenue
316.2
(9.6) %
Excluding movements in FX2
357.2
2.1 %
Net Income
Consolidated Net Income
99.4
51.8 %
Adjusted EBITDA2:
Adjusted EBITDA2
204.8
(7.6) %
Excluding movements in FX2
213.9
(3.5) %
Americas Segment Adjusted EBITDA3
156.4
(7.9) %
Europe Segment Adjusted EBITDA3
75.8
(10.5) %
Excluding movements in FX2
86.1
1.7 %
1
During the fourth quarter of 2022, we changed our segments. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information. Financial Highlights have been presented under the prior segments for comparability. Results on the new segment basis are provided in Table 4 herein.
2
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.
3
Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.
Guidance:
Our expectations for the first quarter and full year of 2023 are as follows:
First Quarter of 2023
(in millions)
Low
High
Consolidated Revenue1
$ 540
$ 565
1 Excludes movements in FX
Full Year of 2023
(in millions)
Low
High
Consolidated Revenue1
$ 2,575
$ 2,700
Consolidated Net Loss1
(165)
(110)
Adjusted EBITDA1,2
540
600
Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO")1,2
75
125
Capital Expenditures
185
205
1
Excludes movements in FX
2
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.
Expected results and estimates may be impacted by factors outside of the Company's control, and actual results may be materially different from this guidance. See "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" herein.
Results:
During the fourth quarter of 2022, we changed our segments. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more details. Historical results have been presented under the prior segments for comparability. Results on the new segment basis are provided in Table 4 herein.
Revenue:
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
%
Change
Year Ended
December 31,
%
Change
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue:
Americas
$ 374,164
$ 371,096
0.8 %
$ 1,361,954
$ 1,173,620
16.0 %
Europe
316,197
349,689
(9.6) %
1,052,813
1,008,905
4.4 %
Other
18,798
21,927
(14.3) %
66,367
58,593
13.3 %
Consolidated Revenue
$ 709,159
$ 742,712
(4.5) %
$ 2,481,134
$ 2,241,118
10.7 %
Revenue excluding movements in FX1:
Americas
$ 374,164
$ 371,096
0.8 %
$ 1,361,954
$ 1,173,620
16.0 %
Europe
357,156
349,689
2.1 %
1,181,837
1,008,905
17.1 %
Other
18,386
21,927
(16.1) %
66,710
58,593
13.9 %
Consolidated Revenue excluding
$ 749,706
$ 742,712
0.9 %
$ 2,610,501
$ 2,241,118
16.5 %
1
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.
Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to the same period of 2021:
Americas: Revenue up 0.8%:
- Airport and digital revenue up; partially offset by lower revenue from printed formats
- Digital revenue up 2.8% to $157.5 million from $153.2 million
- National sales comprised 40.6% and 39.2% of total revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
Europe: Revenue down 9.6%; excluding movements in FX, up 2.1%:
- Increase in revenue driven by Europe-North businesses, most notably due to new transit contracts in Denmark, as well as growth in other Nordic countries, U.K. and the Netherlands
- Europe-South businesses had higher revenue in Spain and Italy and lower revenue in France and Switzerland, with the latter driven by the loss of certain contracts
- Digital revenue down 5.1% to $131.2 million from $138.3 million; digital revenue, excluding movements in FX, up 7.4% to $148.5 million
Other: Revenue down 14.3%; excluding movements in FX, down 16.1%:
- Revenue down in Brazil and Mexico
Direct Operating and SG&A Expenses1:
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
%
Change
Year Ended
December 31,
%
Change
2022
2021
2022
2021
Direct operating and SG&A expenses:
Americas
$ 218,216
$ 201,946
8.1 %
$ 803,156
$ 675,870
18.8 %
Europe
243,027
266,955
(9.0) %
935,982
994,978
(5.9) %
Other
12,922
17,940
(28.0) %
56,801
58,807
(3.4) %
Consolidated Direct operating and
$ 474,165
$ 486,841
(2.6) %
$ 1,795,939
$ 1,729,655
3.8 %
Direct operating and SG&A expenses excluding movements in FX3:
Americas
$ 218,216
$ 201,946
8.1 %
803,156
$ 675,870
18.8 %
Europe
273,860
266,955
2.6 %
1,047,641
994,978
5.3 %
Other
12,703
17,940
(29.2) %
57,453
58,807
(2.3) %
Consolidated Direct operating and
$ 504,779
$ 486,841
3.7 %
$ 1,908,250
$ 1,729,655
10.3 %
1
"Direct operating and SG&A expenses" as included throughout this earnings release refers to the sum of direct operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) and selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization).
2
Consolidated direct operating and SG&A expenses during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include restructuring and other costs of $3.1 million and $2.5 million, respectively, including a net reversal of severance and related costs associated with our restructuring plan to reduce headcount in Europe of $(2.7) million during the three months ended December 31, 2021. Consolidated direct operating and SG&A expenses during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include restructuring and other costs of $6.2 million and $38.5 million, respectively, including severance and related costs associated with our restructuring plan to reduce headcount in Europe of $1.3 million and $30.8 million, respectively.
3
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.
Direct operating and SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to the same period of 2021:
Americas: Direct operating and SG&A expenses up 8.1%:
- Site lease expense up 18.2% to $132.0 million from $111.7 million driven by higher airports revenue, new contracts and lower rent abatements
- Partially offset by lower compensation costs driven by lower variable incentive compensation
Europe: Direct operating and SG&A expenses down 9.0%; excluding movements in FX, up 2.6%:
- Site lease expense down 9.8% to $111.3 million from $123.4 million; site lease expense, excluding movements in FX, up 1.8% to $125.6 million
- Higher maintenance costs
Other: Direct operating and SG&A expenses down 28.0%; excluding movements in FX, down 29.2%:
- Lower site lease expense driven by higher rent abatements and lower revenue
- Lower expenses related to contract loss
Corporate Expenses:
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
%
Change
Year Ended
December 31,
%
Change
2022
2021
2022
2021
Corporate expenses1
$ 37,756
$ 42,605
(11.4) %
$ 157,915
$ 156,181
1.1 %
Corporate expenses excluding movements in FX2
38,712
42,605
(9.1) %
160,552
156,181
2.8 %
1
Corporate expenses include restructuring and other costs of $0.3 million and $0.7 million during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $10.0 million and $9.3 million during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Included within restructuring and other costs were severance and related costs (reversals) associated with our restructuring plan to reduce headcount in Europe of $(0.5) million and $1.1 million during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
2
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.
Corporate expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to the same period of 2021:
Corporate expenses down 11.4%; excluding movements in FX, down 9.1%:
- Lower compensation costs driven by lower variable incentive compensation
Net Income (Loss):
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
%
Change
Year Ended
December 31,
%
Change
2022
2021
2022
2021
Consolidated net income (loss)
$ 99,438
$ 65,525
51.8 %
$ (94,388)
$ (433,120)
(78.2) %
Adjusted EBITDA1:
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
%
Change
Year Ended
December 31,
%
Change
2022
2021
2022
2021
Segment Adjusted EBITDA2:
Americas
$ 156,425
$ 169,777
(7.9) %
$ 560,254
$ 500,304
12.0 %
Europe
75,756
84,607
(10.5) %
121,619
49,993
143.3 %
Other
5,877
3,988
47.4 %
9,566
(333)
N/A
Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA
238,058
258,372
(7.9) %
691,439
549,964
25.7 %
Adjusted Corporate expenses1
(33,230)
(36,811)
(9.7) %
(126,767)
(127,444)
(0.5) %
Adjusted EBITDA1
$ 204,828
$ 221,561
(7.6) %
$ 564,672
$ 422,520
33.6 %
Segment Adjusted EBITDA excluding movements in FX1:
Americas
$ 156,425
$ 169,777
(7.9) %
$ 560,254
$ 500,304
12.0 %
Europe
86,080
84,607
1.7 %
139,477
49,993
179.0 %
Other
5,684
3,988
42.5 %
9,257
(333)
N/A
Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA
248,189
258,372
(3.9) %
708,988
549,964
28.9 %
Adjusted Corporate expenses excluding
(34,293)
(36,811)
(6.8) %
(129,758)
(127,444)
1.8 %
Adjusted EBITDA excluding
$ 213,896
$ 221,561
(3.5) %
$ 579,230
$ 422,520
37.1 %
1
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.
2
Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.
AFFO1:
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
2022
AFFO1
$ 84,215
$ 172,642
AFFO excluding movements in FX1
92,809
184,269
1
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information. The Company is not a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"). However, the Company competes directly with REITs that present the non-GAAP measure of AFFO and, accordingly, believes that presenting such measure will be helpful to investors in evaluating the Company's operations with the same terms used by the Company's direct competitors.
Capital Expenditures:
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
%
Change
Year Ended
December 31,
%
Change
2022
2021
2022
2021
Capital expenditures:
Americas
$ 35,207
$ 28,510
23.5 %
$ 104,827
$ 68,498
53.0 %
Europe
19,716
32,461
(39.3) %
63,306
62,759
0.9 %
Other
2,089
1,319
58.4 %
4,301
4,401
(2.3) %
Corporate
3,249
3,278
(0.9) %
12,245
12,348
(0.8) %
Consolidated capital expenditures
$ 60,261
$ 65,568
(8.1) %
$ 184,679
$ 148,006
24.8 %
Digital displays:
- Americas markets deployed 33 new digital billboards in the fourth quarter, adding to a total of more than 1,600 digital billboards as of December 31, 2022. Combined with our smaller format digital displays in airports and on shelters, we had a total of more than 4,700 digital displays across the United States as of December 31, 2022.
- Europe markets added 673 new digital displays in the fourth quarter, adding to a total of more than 19,800 digital displays as of December 31, 2022.
- Our Latin American markets had more than 800 digital displays as of December 31, 2022.
Clear Channel International B.V.
Our Europe segment consists of the businesses operated by Clear Channel International B.V. ("CCIBV") and its consolidated subsidiaries. Accordingly, the revenue for our Europe segment is the same as the revenue for CCIBV. Europe Segment Adjusted EBITDA, the segment profitability metric historically reported in our financial statements, does not include an allocation of CCIBV's corporate expenses that are deducted from CCIBV's operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA.
As discussed above, Europe and CCIBV revenue decreased $33.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021 to $316.2 million. After adjusting for a $41.0 million impact from movements in FX, Europe and CCIBV revenue increased $7.5 million.
CCIBV operating income was $26.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $56.2 million in the same period in 2021.
For a discussion of revenue and direct operating and SG&A expenses driving CCIBV's Adjusted EBITDA, see the discussion of our Europe Segment Adjusted EBITDA in this earnings release.
Liquidity and Financial Position:
Cash and Cash Equivalents:
As of December 31, 2022, we had $286.8 million of cash on our balance sheet, including $102.8 million of cash held outside the U.S. (excludes cash held by our business in Switzerland, which is held for sale).
(In thousands)
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 139,992
Net cash used for investing activities
(221,696)
Net cash used for financing activities
(32,718)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(6,867)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ (121,289)
Cash paid for interest
$ 341,444
Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds
$ 4,956
Debt:
Principal payments on our Term Loan Facility are due quarterly, and during 2022, we made principal payments on our Term Loan Facility totaling $20.0 million. Our next material debt maturity is in 2025 when the $375.0 million aggregate principal amount of CCIBV 6.625% Senior Secured Notes is due. However, at our option, we may redeem or repay a portion of our outstanding debt prior to maturity in accordance with the terms of our debt agreements.
We anticipate having approximately $413.0 million and $398.5 million of cash interest payment obligations in 2023 and 2024, respectively, assuming that we do not refinance or incur additional debt.
Please refer to Table 3 in this earnings release for additional detail regarding our outstanding debt balance.
TABLE 1 - Financial Highlights of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. and its Subsidiaries:
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$ 709,159
$ 742,712
$ 2,481,134
$ 2,241,118
Operating expenses:
Direct operating expenses1
351,909
356,037
1,327,979
1,270,258
Selling, general and administrative expenses1
122,256
130,804
467,960
459,397
Corporate expenses1
37,756
42,605
157,915
156,181
Depreciation and amortization
74,979
63,136
253,809
253,155
Impairment charges
16,870
—
39,546
118,950
Other operating expense (income), net
2,166
3,418
2,386
(627)
Operating income (loss)
103,223
146,712
231,539
(16,196)
Interest expense, net
(100,410)
(83,246)
(362,680)
(350,457)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
(102,757)
Other income (expense), net
25,012
3,550
(35,079)
1,762
Income (loss) before income taxes
27,825
67,016
(166,220)
(467,648)
Income tax benefit (expense)
71,613
(1,491)
71,832
34,528
Consolidated net income (loss)
99,438
65,525
(94,388)
(433,120)
Less amount attributable to noncontrolling interest
753
1,576
2,216
695
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company
$ 98,685
$ 63,949
$ (96,604)
$ (433,815)
1
Excludes depreciation and amortization
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Weighted average common shares outstanding – Basic
476,069
469,965
474,362
468,491
Weighted average common shares outstanding – Diluted
481,664
486,711
474,362
468,491
TABLE 2 - Selected Balance Sheet Information:
(In thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 286,781
$ 410,767
Total current assets
1,120,916
1,134,521
Net property, plant and equipment
787,548
827,246
Total assets
5,086,011
5,299,355
Current liabilities (excluding current portion of long-term debt)
1,096,322
1,091,779
Long-term debt (including current portion of long-term debt)
5,594,017
5,604,953
Stockholders' deficit
(3,262,806)
(3,193,970)
TABLE 3 - Total Debt:
(In thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
Debt:
Term Loan Facility
$ 1,935,000
$ 1,955,000
Revolving Credit Facility1
—
—
Receivables-Based Credit Facility2
—
—
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings 5.125% Senior Secured Notes Due 2027
1,250,000
1,250,000
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings 7.75% Senior Notes Due 2028
1,000,000
1,000,000
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings 7.5% Senior Notes Due 2029
1,050,000
1,050,000
Clear Channel International B.V. 6.625% Senior Secured Notes Due 2025
375,000
375,000
Other debt3
36,798
39,006
Original issue discount
(5,596)
(6,976)
Long-term debt fees
(47,185)
(57,077)
Total debt4
5,594,017
5,604,953
Less: Cash and cash equivalents5
(287,350)
(410,767)
Net debt
$ 5,306,667
$ 5,194,186
1
As of December 31, 2022, we had $43.2 million of letters of credit outstanding and $131.8 million of excess availability under the Revolving Credit Facility.
2
As of December 31, 2022, we had $42.2 million of letters of credit outstanding and $82.8 million of excess availability under the Receivables-Based Credit Facility.
3
Other debt includes finance leases and a state-guaranteed loan of €30.0 million, or $32.1 million at current exchange rates.
4
The current portion of total debt was $25.2 million and $21.2 million as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
5
Includes cash and cash equivalents of our business in Switzerland, which is held for sale on our Consolidated Balance Sheet at December 31, 2022.
TABLE 4 - Results on New Segment Basis:
During the fourth quarter of 2022, we changed our segments. Results are presented on the new segment basis below. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more details on the segment change.
Revenue:
(In thousands)
Year Ended
December 31,
%
Change
2022
2021
Revenue:
America
$ 1,105,552
$ 1,013,290
9.1 %
Airports
256,402
160,330
59.9 %
Europe-North
566,119
517,990
9.3 %
Europe-South
467,106
472,360
(1.1) %
Other
85,955
77,148
11.4 %
Consolidated Revenue
$ 2,481,134
$ 2,241,118
10.7 %
Revenue excluding movements in FX1:
America
$ 1,105,552
$ 1,013,290
9.1 %
Airports
256,402
160,330
59.9 %
Europe-North
642,205
517,990
24.0 %
Europe-South
519,581
472,360
10.0 %
Other
86,761
77,148
12.5 %
Consolidated Revenue excluding movements in FX
$ 2,610,501
$ 2,241,118
16.5 %
1
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.
Direct Operating and SG&A Expenses:
(In thousands)
Year Ended
December 31,
%
Change
2022
2021
Direct operating and SG&A expenses1:
America
$ 607,618
$ 552,424
10.0 %
Airports
195,538
123,446
58.4 %
Europe-North
462,787
468,630
(1.2) %
Europe-South
456,371
512,992
(11.0) %
Other
73,625
72,163
2.0 %
Consolidated Direct operating and SG&A expenses
$ 1,795,939
$ 1,729,655
3.8 %
Direct operating and SG&A expenses excluding movements in FX2:
America
$ 607,618
$ 552,424
10.0 %
Airports
195,538
123,446
58.4 %
Europe-North
523,059
468,630
11.6 %
Europe-South
507,345
512,992
(1.1) %
Other
74,690
72,163
3.5 %
Consolidated Direct operating and SG&A expenses excluding
$ 1,908,250
$ 1,729,655
10.3 %
1
"Direct operating and SG&A expenses" as included throughout this earnings release refers to the sum of direct operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) and selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization).
2
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.
Adjusted EBITDA1:
(In thousands)
Year Ended
December 31,
%
Change
2022
2021
Segment Adjusted EBITDA2:
America
$ 499,390
$ 463,410
7.8 %
Airports
60,864
36,894
65.0 %
Europe-North
103,654
53,981
92.0 %
Europe-South
15,201
(9,205)
N/A
Other
12,330
4,884
152.5 %
Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA
691,439
549,964
25.7 %
Adjusted Corporate expenses1
(126,767)
(127,444)
(0.5) %
Adjusted EBITDA1
$ 564,672
$ 422,520
33.6 %
Segment Adjusted EBITDA excluding movements in FX1:
America
$ 499,390
$ 463,410
7.8 %
Airports
60,864
36,894
65.0 %
Europe-North
119,499
53,981
121.4 %
Europe-South
17,164
(9,205)
N/A
Other
12,071
4,884
147.2 %
Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA
708,988
549,964
28.9 %
Adjusted Corporate expenses excluding movements in FX1
(129,758)
(127,444)
1.8 %
Adjusted EBITDA excluding movements in FX1
$ 579,230
$ 422,520
37.1 %
1
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.
2
Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.
Capital Expenditures:
(In thousands)
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
Capital expenditures:
America
$ 79,529
Airports
25,298
Europe-North
34,025
Europe-South
29,011
Other
4,571
Corporate
12,245
Consolidated capital expenditures
$ 184,679
Update Regarding Review of Strategic Alternatives for European Businesses:
As previously disclosed, our Board of Directors has authorized a review of strategic alternatives for our European businesses, including the potential disposal of certain of our lower-margin European assets (and/or other European assets of lower priority to our European business as a whole), while retaining, for now, our higher-margin European assets.
In December 2022, we announced that we entered into an agreement to sell our business in Switzerland to Goldbach Group AG, an affiliate of TX Group AG, for cash consideration of approximately $92.7 million based on exchange rates on the date of the agreement, subject to customary closing conditions. We expect to close in the second or third quarter of 2023, depending on when the conditions to closing are satisfied, and we have entered into a hedge arrangement to mitigate exchange-rate risk related to these proceeds. We intend to use the anticipated net proceeds from the sale to improve our liquidity position and increase financial flexibility, subject to any limitations set forth in our debt agreements.
Our reviews of our European businesses remain ongoing. However, there can be no assurance that these reviews will result in any additional transactions or particular outcomes. We have not set a timetable for completion of these reviews, may suspend the processes at any time and do not intend to make further announcements regarding the processes for our European businesses unless and until our Board approves a specific course of action for which further disclosure is appropriate.
Supplemental Disclosures:
Reportable Segments
Historically, the Company had two reportable segments: Americas, which consisted of operations primarily in the U.S., and Europe, which consisted of operations in Europe and Singapore. The Company's remaining operating segment of Latin America did not meet the quantitative threshold to qualify as a reportable segment and was disclosed as "Other."
During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company revised its segments to reflect changes in the way the Company is managed and the way resources are allocated. Effective December 31, 2022, the Company has four reportable segments: America, which consists of the Company's U.S. operations excluding airports; Airports, which includes revenue from U.S. and Caribbean airports; Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe; and Europe-South, which consists of operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy. The Company's remaining operations in Latin America and Singapore are disclosed as "Other."
In order to provide meaningful comparisons of fourth quarter and full year results to the same periods of the prior year and to the guidance previously provided, the Company has presented the financial information in this earnings release on the same basis that its segments were historically reported. The Company's results on the new segment basis are provided in Table 4 of this earnings release. Financial information will be presented on the new segment basis starting with the first quarter of 2023 reported results.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
Segment Adjusted EBITDA is the profitability metric reported to the Company's chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocation of resources to, and assessing performance of, each reportable segment. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a GAAP financial measure that is calculated as Revenue less Direct operating expenses and SG&A expenses, excluding restructuring and other costs. Restructuring and other costs include costs associated with cost savings initiatives such as severance, consulting and termination costs and other special costs.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This earnings release includes information that does not conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Corporate expenses, Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO"). The Company presents this information because the Company believes these non-GAAP measures help investors better understand the Company's operating performance as compared to other out-of-home advertisers, and these metrics are widely used by such companies in practice. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure below.
The Company defines, and uses, these non-GAAP financial measures as follows:
- Adjusted EBITDA is defined as consolidated net income (loss), plus: income tax expense (benefit); all non-operating expenses (income), including other expense (income), net, loss on extinguishment of debt, and interest expense, net; other operating expense (income), net; impairment charges; depreciation and amortization; non-cash compensation expenses included within corporate expenses; and restructuring and other costs included within operating expenses. Restructuring and other costs include costs associated with cost savings initiatives such as severance, consulting and termination costs and other special costs.
The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as one of the primary measures for the planning and forecasting of future periods, as well as for measuring performance for compensation of Company executives and other members of Company management. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful for investors because it allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by Company management and helps improve investors' ability to understand the Company's operating performance, making it easier to compare the Company's results with other companies that have different capital structures or tax rates. In addition, the Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is among the primary measures used externally by the Company's investors, analysts and peers in its industry for purposes of valuation and comparing the operating performance of the Company to other companies in its industry.
- As part of the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, the Company also presents the non-GAAP financial measure of "Adjusted Corporate expenses," which the Company defines as corporate expenses excluding restructuring and other costs and non-cash compensation expense.
- The Company uses the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") definition of FFO, which is consolidated net loss before depreciation and amortization of real estate, gains or losses from the disposal of real estate, impairment of real estate, and adjustments to eliminate unconsolidated affiliates and noncontrolling interest. The Company defines AFFO as FFO before: maintenance capital expenditures, straight-line rent effects, depreciation and amortization of non-real estate, loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts, share-based compensation, deferred taxes, restructuring and other costs, transaction costs, foreign exchange transaction gain or loss, non-service related pension costs or benefits, and other items including adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates and noncontrolling interest and nonrecurring infrequent or unusual gains or losses.
The Company is not a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"). However, the Company competes directly with REITs that present the non-GAAP measures of FFO and AFFO and, accordingly, believes that presenting such measures will be helpful to investors in evaluating the Company's operations with the same terms used by the Company's direct competitors. The Company calculates FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by Nareit. Nareit does not restrict presentation of non-GAAP measures traditionally presented by REITs by entities that are not REITs. In addition, the Company believes FFO and AFFO are already among the primary measures used externally by the Company's investors, analysts and competitors in its industry for purposes of valuation and comparing the operating performance of the Company to other companies in its industry. The Company does not use, and you should not use, FFO and AFFO as an indication of the Company's ability to fund its cash needs or pay dividends or make other distributions. Because the Company is not a REIT, the Company does not have an obligation to pay dividends or make distributions to stockholders and does not intend to pay dividends for the foreseeable future. Moreover, the presentation of these measures should not be construed as an indication that the Company is currently in a position to convert into a REIT.
Since these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as an indicator of operating performance or, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and AFFO, the Company's ability to fund its cash needs. In addition, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. See reconciliations of consolidated net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, corporate expenses to Adjusted Corporate expenses and consolidated net loss to FFO and AFFO in the tables set forth below. This data should be read in conjunction with the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks, which are available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at investor.clearchannel.com.
Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
(in thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Consolidated net income (loss)
$ 99,438
$ 65,525
$ (94,388)
$ (433,120)
Adjustments:
Income tax expense (benefit)
(71,613)
1,491
(71,832)
(34,528)
Other expense (income), net
(25,012)
(3,550)
35,079
(1,762)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
102,757
Interest expense, net
100,410
83,246
362,680
350,457
Other operating expense (income), net
2,166
3,418
2,386
(627)
Impairment charges
16,870
—
39,546
118,950
Depreciation & amortization
74,979
63,136
253,809
253,155
Share-based compensation
4,268
5,067
21,148
19,398
Restructuring and other costs
3,322
3,228
16,244
47,840
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 204,828
$ 221,561
$ 564,672
$ 422,520
Reconciliation of Corporate Expenses to Adjusted Corporate Expenses
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
(in thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Corporate expenses
$ (37,756)
$ (42,605)
$ (157,915)
$ (156,181)
Share-based compensation
4,268
5,067
21,148
19,398
Restructuring and other costs
258
727
10,000
9,339
Adjusted Corporate expenses
$ (33,230)
$ (36,811)
$ (126,767)
$ (127,444)
Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income (Loss) to FFO and AFFO
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
(in thousands)
2022
2022
Consolidated net income (loss)
$ 99,438
$ (94,388)
Depreciation and amortization of real estate
66,271
217,856
Loss on disposal of real estate, net of tax
984
8,066
Impairment of real estate
—
22,676
Adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest
(1,055)
(4,219)
Funds From Operations (FFO)
$ 165,638
$ 149,991
Capital expenditures–maintenance
(20,751)
(52,166)
Straight-line rent effect
1,307
2,791
Depreciation and amortization of non-real estate
8,708
35,953
Impairment of non-real estate
16,870
16,870
Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts
2,855
11,236
Share-based compensation
4,268
21,148
Deferred taxes
(77,163)
(81,840)
Restructuring and other costs
3,322
16,244
Transaction costs
4,359
16,327
Foreign exchange transaction loss (gain)
(23,862)
39,141
Non-service related pension benefits
(1,870)
(3,847)
Other items
534
794
Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)
$ 84,215
$ 172,642
Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Loss Guidance1 to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance1
Full Year of 2023
(in millions)
Low
High
Consolidated net loss
$ (165)
$ (110)
Adjustments:
Income tax benefit
(25)
(27)
Other income, net
(11)
(11)
Interest expense, net
418
425
Other operating expense, net
13
13
Depreciation & amortization
273
273
Share-based compensation
20
20
Restructuring and other costs
17
17
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 540
$ 600
1
Guidance excludes movements in FX
Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Loss Guidance1 to FFO and AFFO Guidance1
Full Year of 2023
(in millions)
Low
High
Consolidated net loss
$ (165)
$ (110)
Depreciation and amortization of real estate
239
239
Loss on disposal of real estate, net of tax
5
5
Adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest
(4)
(4)
Funds From Operations (FFO)
$ 75
$ 130
Capital expenditures–maintenance
(57)
(60)
Straight-line rent effect
8
8
Depreciation and amortization of non-real estate
34
34
Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts
12
12
Share-based compensation
20
20
Deferred taxes
(37)
(39)
Restructuring and other costs
17
17
Foreign exchange transaction gain
(9)
(9)
Other items
12
12
Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)
$ 75
$ 125
1
Guidance excludes movements in FX
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on February 28, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call number is 1-833-927-1758 (U.S. callers) and 1-929-526-1599 (international callers), and the access code for both is 845411. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of the Company's investor website (investor.clearchannel.com). Approximately two hours after the live conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available for a period of 30 days on the "Events and Presentations" section of the Company's investor website.
About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month across more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 23 countries.
