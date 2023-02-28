Jabra announces next-gen professional speakerphones that make hybrid work life sound better

Jabra Speak2 range features advanced full duplex audio, creating natural 2-way conversation, as if everyone speaking was there in person

The new range comes equipped with four beamforming microphones with innovative background noise reduction technology

Voice Level Normalization technology in each Speak2 speakerphone ensures there's no need for raised voices

Engineered with super-wideband audio and a full range 65mm speaker, the Speak2 75 guarantees an outstanding audio experience

LOWELL, Mass., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jabra, leaders in personal sound and office solutions, today launch the Speak2 range, the newest products in Jabra's market-leading Speak line-up of professional speakerphones which includes the Speak2 75, Speak2 55 and Speak2 40.

The new Jabra Speak2 range offers professional, pocketable, and portable devices built with hybrid work in mind.

Hybrid work has shifted the way we meet, with 80% of all meetings now being either fully remote or hybrid*. The new Speak2 range is engineered specifically to meet the need for an intelligent speaker that is built to handle anything a busy hybrid working day throws at you – from conference meetings and direct calls, to streaming media, presentations and more.

Jabra has been a longstanding leader in the speakerphone market, and has sold more than 9 million speakerphones worldwide. Now, giving more power to the speaker than ever before, the Speak2 range offers mobile and futureproof professional quality sound so all voices can be heard, wherever they may come from.

Next generation engineering for each and every voice

For all meeting participants to not only feel heard, but also listened to, the Speak2 range is engineered to go beyond standard speakerphone performance, providing full duplex audio. This speakerphone allows users who are talking simultaneously to conduct much more natural two-way dialogues, as though each speaker was there in person, without disrupting conversation flow.

42% say they can't hear what is being said in meetings*. With the Speak2 75, Speak2 55, and Speak2 40, gone are the days of raised voices straining to be picked up by poor quality speakerphones. Every speaker in this new range features cutting-edge Voice Level Normalization technology and state-of-the-art beamforming microphones that eliminate background noise for superb voice pick up.

Built with versatility in mind, the Speak2 range ultimately offers professional, pocketable, and portable devices packed with the latest technology – all packaged up in a stylish, contemporary design with premium materials including 100% sustainable fabric for the speaker. When in call mode, the subtle user interface ring lights up and brings use functions with relevant icons to life.

Advanced professional speakerphone with superior audio

Jabra Speak2 75 is the only speakerphone in this range to feature a custom-designed Microphone Quality Indicator. The 360-degree light ring shows users how well their voice is being picked up by the microphones, giving users the reassurance of true professionalism from wherever they may be working.

In addition, this speakerphone includes an advanced full range 65mm speaker, offering a dramatically more powerful audio experience and ultimately resulting in much more efficient and productive meetings.

Compact speakerphones full of productivity-boosting tech

With the Jabra Speak2 range, users can rely on seamless plug-and-play connectivity, so they can focus on what matters most; hosting professional and reliable meetings. For those who like choice, use the USB cable for a direct line with the Speak2 40 or go wireless with the Speak2 75 or Speak2 55.

Finally, each Speak2 product is designed to work with all leading virtual meeting platforms, meaning users can participate confidently in calls and meetings from any location, without the worry of poor audio quality or connectivity issues. All of Jabra's Speak2 products feature IP64-rated protection from dust and water, keeping durability at the forefront.

"Sound clarity is fundamental when looking to ensure all employees feel included in hybrid meetings," said Aurangzeb Khan, SVP for Collaboration Solutions at Jabra. "Therefore, Jabra decided to take on the challenge of re-engineering the world-leading Jabra Speak series for better performance and optimized experiences. Engineered for the hybrid worker who wants to hear and be heard in the most productive way, the new Speak2 range demonstrates to those working flexibly between home and office, that their voice matters too. So, get ready to speak up."

Key shared features of the Speak2 range:

Four beamforming noise-cancelling microphones with innovative background noise reduction technology

Advanced full duplex audio

Voice Level Normalization technology

Designed to work with all leading virtual meeting platforms, like Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Zoom

IP64-rated protection from dust and water

Speak2 75 only:

Super-wideband audio and full range 65mm speaker

Microphone Quality Indicator

Up to 33% sustainable materials (from mechanical parts)

Easy connection with Microsoft Swift Pair

Plug-and-play straight out of the box

Up to 32 hours of wireless battery life

Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms

Speak2 55 and Speak 40:

Plug-and-play for ease of use, with Jabra Speak2 55 boasting up to 12 hours of wireless battery life

Contains more than 50% sustainable materials (from mechanical parts)

Speak2 will be available from end of March 2023.

Speak2 75 MSRP $369

Speak2 55 MSRP $189

Speak2 40 MSRP $169

Find out more about Jabra Speak2 at www.jabra.com/speak2

*Jabra Hybrid Ways of Working Global Report 2022

About Jabra

Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video, and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower consumers and businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to bringing people closer to one another or to whatever is important to them. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on 150 years of pioneering work within GN. This allows us to create integrated tools for contact centers, offices, and collaboration to help professionals work more productively from anywhere; and true wireless headphones and earbuds that let consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media. GN, founded in 1869, operates in 100 countries and delivers innovation, reliability, and ease of use. GN employs more than 7,500 people and in 2022 reported annual revenue of DKK 18.7bn. GN Audio accounts for DKK 12.5bn.

GN brings people closer and is Nasdaq Copenhagen listed. www.jabra.com

