The Swell & Stripes Announce Menopause Symposium in California

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alisa Volkman, Co-founder & CEO of The Swell, and Naomi Watts, Founder & CCO of Stripes, have announced a West Coast-based symposium, The New Pause, following the success of the inaugural menopause summit in New York City this past fall. With 1.3 million women in the US alone entering menopause each year, they're continuing the goal of creating a movement that ends the stigma and starts conversation about this very natural, yet little discussed phase of life.

The second rendition of the menopause summit brings an extensive new lineup of leading experts to discuss the ins-and-outs of the intimate experiences during the various stages of menopause, providing hands-on knowledge to help women feel empowered to approach this era head on. The success of the sold-out introductory event in New York prompted the pair to expand their efforts west to continue to make strides to end the taboo perception around the discussion of menopause once and for all. Attendees can expect an afternoon of hands-on interaction with 18+ leading experts as well as an opportunity to intermingle with fellow community members – this isn't your standard classroom setting.

"I'm pleased to announce the second installment of The New Pause following our success in New York last fall," Volkman said. "I could not be more thrilled to partner with Naomi and her company, Stripes, for a second time to both celebrate and create dialogue around this important time in our lives through The New Pause. We're excited to bring a new group of hand-selected experts and welcome an audience on the West Coast to learn, discover, reset and reconnect with themselves."

"We saw the impact The New Pause symposium had in facilitating much needed conversations around menopause in New York and I'm thrilled to bring developing insights from brilliant minds to California, too. It'll be a day of science, advice, humor and wisdom on all facets of the topic," added Watts. "The momentum around menopause is finally growing and we're thrilled to be partnering with The Swell in creating a safe space to discuss best ways to navigate the journey."

The symposium will take place on March 11th in Santa Monica and will showcase a panel of leading experts including Dr. Avrum Bluming, Carol Tavris, Arthur Brooks, Dr. Ellen Vora and Molly Ringwald, for an exploration of the latest science, advice, humor, and wisdom on all things menopause. Experts will discuss the most pressing questions about the unavoidable changes that happen to one's body during menopause and attendees can expect a full afternoon of thought-provoking mini-talks, panel discussions, audience roundtables, and a dose of comedy followed by cocktails.

Topics at the symposium will range from The Biology of Menopause, Your Brain on Menopause, The Culture of Menopause Around the World, To Hormone Therapy or Not, Optimizing Your Physical & Mental Health for Perimenopause and Beyond, Sex & Relationships, Nutrition, and more. The New Pause is a ticketed event, with individual and VIP options available for purchase.

The Swell is a first-of-its-kind midlife community for the 40-plus demographic that is hellbent on reimagining aging. For more information about The New Pause, visit https://theswell.com/event/menopausesummit/la or @theswell and @Iam_stripes.

About The Swell

The Swell is a new community and learning platform that helps people navigate the second half of their lives. We offer a combination of expert-led master classes and conversations, life-changing experiences, digital wellness tools and an active community. We believe that by making the latest science accessible, we can empower members to live longer, happier and healthier lives. For more information, please visit www.theswell.com.

About Stripes

Stripes is a beauty and wellness menopause brand founded by actor, entrepreneur and activist, Naomi Watts, in partnership with leading synthetic biotechnology company Amyris, Inc. The new consumer brand will provide science-backed, menopause wellness personal care products and aims to destigmatize menopause, empowering women both physically and emotionally. Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a leading synthetic biotechnology company transitioning the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets into sustainable ingredients through fermentation and the company's proprietary Lab-to-Market™ technology platform. For more information, visit iamstripes.com and amyris.com and follow @IamStripes on Instagram.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 20,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 300 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own and operate a family of consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance® clean beauty skincare, Pipette® clean baby skincare, and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit http://www.amyris.com.

