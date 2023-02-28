West Physics Announces Acquisition of Enterprise Physics, LLC

ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Physics Consulting, LLC ("West Physics"), the leading national provider of integrated medical and health physics services, announced today that it has completed the purchase of Enterprise Physics, LLC ("Enterprise Physics"), a highly respected regional medical and health physics company based in Slidell, LA.

"We are excited to announce the acquisition of Enterprise Physics and the addition of its owner, Dr. James Terry, to our physics team. This acquisition will allow us to expand our client portfolio in Louisiana and Mississippi and to further improve our services to our current customers in the Gulf States region. We look forward to combining the talent, technology, and expertise of Enterprise Physics with West Physics, and to achieving success together. We also look forward to providing a seamless transition for clients as Dr. Terry gradually transitions into a part-time role while looking forward to his eventual well-earned retirement," stated Dr. Geoffrey West, President & Chief Medical Physicist of West Physics.

"Joining forces with West Physics ensures that Enterprise's customers have a reputable, reliable, and technically proficient medical physics partner to support and continue the work that I have done for them. The two companies can leverage each other's strengths, collaborate and create additional value for our customers. I am very happy that my customers will now have access to more organizational resources and staff to rely on and look to for their medical and health physics support," said Dr. James Terry, President of Enterprise Physics, LLC.

"I am thrilled about this acquisition and can't wait to see where this new journey takes us," concluded Terry.

The acquisition of Enterprise Physics fits into West Physics' strategy to deliver the highest-quality and most cost-effective medical and health physics services to customers throughout the U.S. and beyond. With the acquisition complete, West Physics now employs a staff of over 120 professionals supporting over 5,400 customer locations in all 50 U.S. states, multiple federal territories, the Caribbean and the Middle East, making it the largest diagnostic medical physics practice in the United States.

About West Physics:

West Physics, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a global provider of medical and health physics testing and radiation safety consulting services. West Physics serves over 5,400 client sites, including hospitals, freestanding imaging centers, mobile imaging providers, and physician offices throughout the 50 U.S. states, federal territories, the Caribbean and the Middle East. West Physics specializes in assisting healthcare providers in maintaining their accreditation with organizations such as The Joint Commission, the American College of Radiology, the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission, and in radiation regulatory compliance with state and federal agencies. For more information, please visit http://www.westphysics.com.

About Enterprise Physics, LLC:

Enterprise Physics, LLC, headquartered in Slidell, LA was founded in 2015 and is a proven leader in the gulf states region of the U.S., providing diagnostic medical and health physics services. Enterprise Physics serves approximately 75 client sites, including hospitals, freestanding imaging centers, mobile imaging providers, and physician offices in Louisiana and Mississippi.

