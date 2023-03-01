Aspen RxHealth Announces New Professional Coaching Program for Pharmacists

First-of-its-kind Program Brings Vibrant Opportunities for Pharmacists Interested in Harnessing Entrepreneurship and Furthering Professional Skills

TAMPA, Fla., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen RxHealth, the market leader in gig-economy-powered clinical pharmacy services, today announced its new professional coaching program for pharmacists.

"Empowering our pharmacist community with the latest technology and resources is fundamental to Aspen RxHealth, which is why ongoing professional development has been a key area of focus since the beginning," said Chris Dattaro, chief operating officer for Aspen RxHealth. "We realize this is the first time many of our pharmacists have operated as entrepreneurs. It is our goal to provide as many tools as possible to ensure they remain at the top of their class and find as much joy and fulfillment as possible in their careers."

The robust coaching program will provide ongoing resources, support, engagement, and education to the Aspen RxHealth Pharmacist Community, comprised of over 7,000 pharmacists nationwide. Topics discussed by members of the coaching team will vary and include personal fulfillment, clinical education, and financial and business acumen.

The newly launched Aspen RxHealth Professional Coaching Team is comprised of:

Jena Quinn , PharmD, BCPPS, a pharmacist deeply specialized within medication therapy management.

Asha Bohannon , PharmD, CDCES, CPT, an entrepreneurially minded pharmacist and best-selling author

Derek Delaney , CFP, ChFC, EA, CSLP, a certified financial planner focused on helping pharmacists plan for the retirement of their dreams.

Tim Ulbrich , PharmD, a pharmacist focused on educating fellow pharmacists on achieving financial freedom.

"The new Aspen RxHealth Professional Coaching Team is the next step in our continuous evolution to provide a best-in-class experience and will help to fulfill career opportunities for our pharmacists," said Adam Nichols, Aspen RxHealth's director of marketplace operations and strategy. "Our newly appointed team of thought leaders all bring unique expertise and perspectives, which we are thrilled to bring to our diverse community of pharmacists around the nation."

In the last 24 months alone, interest in Aspen RxHealth's network of pharmacists has grown by a staggering 300%, signaling the model's resonance with burnt out and dissatisfied pharmacists looking for more fulfilling and flexible career options.

Year-round engagement and education

Aspen RxHealth's coaching program is a free professional development program that further supports the nation's first gig-economy of pharmacists through a mix of live and pre-recorded virtual events, daily huddles with thought leaders and Aspen RxHealth team members, and the opportunity to share best practices amongst peers within the community.

The Aspen RxHealth Professional Coaching Team will provide educational webinars, blog content, and continuous engagement exclusively to the Aspen RxHealth Pharmacist Community throughout the year.

Pharmacists interested in accessing the resources and training provided by the Aspen RxHealth Professional Coaching Team can learn more and sign up here.

About Aspen RxHealth

Aspen RxHealth provides clinical pharmacy services to health plans, strategic partners, provider groups, and life sciences organizations via a mobile-based technology platform which intelligently matches pharmacists with patients to enrich the patient-pharmacist experience, drive medication adherence, and overall health outcomes. Aspen RxHealth's community of more than 7,000 pharmacists empowers patients with the information and action plans they need to achieve the optimal outcomes from their medications. For more information, visit www.aspenrxhealth.com

