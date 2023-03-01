Fusion Worldwide Adds New Global Offices in EMEA and APAC Regions

Supporting an over 58% headcount growth in 2022, the office expansions and new customer-centric locations will expand and enhance services for Fusion Worldwide customers.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Worldwide ("Fusion"), the premier global open market sourcing distributor for electronic components, today announced expansions to offices in Germany, Japan, and the opening of a new office in Taiwan and New Hampshire. The investments will improve service and experience in high-density customer locations supporting industries including automotive, telecommunications, industrial, aerospace and defense.

Impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, including chip shortages and manufacturing disruptions, combined with surging demand across various industries changed supply chain operations over the last few years, creating new dependencies on the open market. As a result of these market changes, independent distributors grew at double the rate of franchise distributors between 2020 and 2021, according to analysis from Fusion conducted on Global Purchasing's Top 50 Electronic Distributors report.

Fusion has built a legacy as a recognized and reputable independent distributor by connecting buyers to trusted suppliers of electronic components in the open market. From 2021 to 2022, Fusion's global headcount increased by 58% to nearly 600 employees and annual revenue increased to $3B – representing a 150% increase. This headcount growth includes a 175% increase in operational roles, demonstrating the company's investment in increasing sophistication across customer service, administration, human resources, and quality departments to better serve customers. Fusion also continues to invest in adding new technical capabilities to its services and test facilities, with a 62% growth in IT roles and an over 50% increase in warehouse personnel, to add increased capacity and choice.

To support this corporate growth and increasing customer demand for building resilient supply chains, Fusion invested in new global office locations to better serve local markets. In 2022, Fusion opened new offices in Brazil and Japan due to increased local investment in semiconductor production. Its Japan office is now one of the company's highest producing locations. Fusion also unveiled an expanded 26,000 sq.ft. electronic component test house for its subsidiary Prosemi Pte. Ltd. ("Prosemi") in Singapore and expanded its office in Boston to a larger building to accommodate team growth.

"Fusion's accelerated growth plan requires us to expand our geographic footprint to meet our customers' needs while maintaining the commitment to quality and standards they've come to expect," said Paul Romano, COO, Fusion Worldwide. "Market responsiveness is paramount to navigate today's complex supply chain. We're confident that our global expansion plan and technology offerings will enable us to meet evolving demands for the electronic components market."

New and expanded Fusion office locations in 2023 include:

Boston, Massachusetts – Opened on January 9 th , 2023, Fusion's largest U.S. office - just over 21,000 sq.ft and double the space of the previous building – will act as the sales and service hub for customers across North America and support growth across sales, marketing, operations, and technology development teams.

Taipei, Taiwan – Opened on February 1 st , 2023, the addition of a physical office presence will allow Fusion to further expand on its long-established foothold in the Taiwanese market by improving customer experience through more local visits as well as meeting demands for semiconductor chips to support growth in various industries, including in automotive, medical, consumer electronics, and more.

Tokyo, Japan – Opened February 13 th , 2023, the new and expanded 2,626 sq.ft. space will add new services allowing customers to visit and host meetings at one of Fusion's highest producing offices. The investment will support meeting local growth projections for 2023, including in the computer and telecommunications sectors, and expanded semiconductor production capacities in Japan .

Munich, Germany – Opening on April 1 st, 2023, the new office supports plans to expand headcount by 50% establishing Fusion's second-largest presence in the EMEA region, supporting automotive and industrial customers in addition to other industries.

"As we continue to grow our vast network of suppliers to help our customers find the components they need to stay on top of supply requirements, we are also making investments that support the relationship-driven nature of our business," said Tobey Gonnerman, President, Fusion Worldwide. "Increasing our proximity to customers demonstrates our commitment to communicating in the local languages and understanding the cultural and business nuances of every market, sector and geography we serve."

Fusion currently operates 19 office locations across the globe and will open a new global headquarters in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on March 1st, 2023.

Learn more about Fusion's new locations and company growth by visiting here and follow along on LinkedIn for future updates.

About Fusion Worldwide:

For over 20 years, Fusion Worldwide has been connecting buyers to trusted suppliers of electronic components in the open market. As an independent distributor, Fusion offers comprehensive supply chain solutions for small, medium and large global enterprises, including Fortune 500s, across numerous verticals such as computing, IT infrastructure, automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, medical and more. Fusion's vast supplier network, commitment to quality, and market intelligence offers customers the speed, transparency, and reliability they need to navigate today's fast-changing supply chain, including shortages. With ongoing investments in supplier relations, sales and service hubs, technology infrastructure, and quality testing, including the recent acquisition of Prosemi, Singapore's largest electronics test center, Fusion enables fast, turnkey sourcing for its customers.

Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Fusion Worldwide has grown into a $3B global organization, with over 600 employees in 19 offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit fusionww.com and follow Fusion on LinkedIn.

