Multiunit owners Mona and Ash Bailey are recognized as the best in the country, marking the second straight year GNC operators have been selected for this honor

PITTSBURGH , March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mona and Ash Bailey joined GNC in November 2001, opening a single location in Florida. Now more than 21 years later they're owners of the Bailey Franchise Group, proud proprietors of four GNC stores, and the recipients of the 2023 Franchisee of the Year Award given by the International Franchise Association (IFA). Recognized for their entrepreneurship, community-oriented mindset, and a commitment to helping people Live Well, no one lives GNC's mission better than the Baileys.

GNC’s Mona and Ash Bailey Chosen as the International Franchise Association’s 2023 Franchisee of the Year (PRNewswire)

"Mona and Ash have been leaders in our franchise organization for more than 20 years," said Nate Frazier, Chief Operating Officer, GNC. "Their entrepreneurial spirit and insatiable quest for greatness comes across in everything they do. They live our mission and have fostered a true community around their stores. We're proud to have them as part of Team GNC and congratulate them on this well-deserved honor from the IFA."

The duo of serial entrepreneurs from Lakeland, Florida began their journey as business owners in the gas industry. After several years, they decided they wanted to pivot into meaningful work that more closely aligned with their passions and values while also making a positive impact in the community. And that's when they connected with GNC.

"Our first GNC store was my baby – #5784 in Mulberry, Florida – it's where I raised my kids and started my business. I find myself wanting to grow with this company," Mona Bailey said. "And I know GNC is where I want to be for the rest of my life."

The Bailey Franchise Group is one of the top performers in the GNC franchise system by all measured business indicators. Additionally, they're incredible community citizens helping to create positive change across the Lakeland community including:

Providing drinks and snacks to First Responders at all Bailey-owned store locations

Sponsoring local races benefitting breast cancer research and the Lakeland, Florida Police Foundation Fallen Heroes Memorial

Serving as co-chair of a Halloween celebration generating funds for local non-profit organizations

Launching a wellness podcast to educate the community on health, wellness and how to incorporate vitamins and supplements to support a healthy lifestyle

"Franchisee of the Year recipients represent the best in franchising," said Matthew Haller, President and CEO of the International Franchise Association. "This is the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and local business owners like Mona and Ash exemplify the power of franchising and its positive contributions to communities around the world."

GNC has nearly 300 successful franchise groups, across almost 800 locations, in the United States alone (a number which rises when you include international operators).

"Franchising is about fulfilling dreams on your own terms and with a brand that backs you in a big way," said Maureen DiStefano, Vice President, Franchise Operations, GNC. "Our team is inspired to help all of our franchisees – including Mona and Ash – achieve their aspirations and advance their businesses. We're delighted to see the Bailey Franchise Group receive this award and know they will continue to help consumers Live Well in Lakeland."

A member of the IFA community since 2017, this marks the second year in a row a GNC franchisee has been recognized as the best in the industry. In 2022 GNC owner and franchise operator Laura Dalton was selected by IFA as its 2022 Franchisee of the Year, a distinction she's happy to now share with the Bailey Franchise Group.

"It's so exciting to see fellow franchisees like Mona and Ash recognized for their commitment to our GNC brand and the enthusiastic support of their community," Dalton said. "They've modeled excellence for many years and I'm so proud to have them represent our system. They're very deserving of this recognition and I'm sure will continue to be great advocates for our consumers and company."

