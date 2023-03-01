imPRESS, the #1 Press-On Nail Brand, Announces Breakthrough Pre-Bonded Technology with NEW imPRESS Press-On Falsies

The world's first press-on, under lash application with NO GLUE NEEDED!

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS Products Inc., the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of professional quality nail and lash products, is thrilled to announce the launch of imPRESS Press-On Falsies, the world's first-ever one-step, press-on under lash false eyelashes. imPRESS Falsies uses its revolutionary pre-bonded lash technology that eliminates the need for glue. Just Press On & GO! The special adhesive not only delivers a secure 24 hour hold but also removes easily!

KISS Products Inc. launched imPRESS Press-On Manicure over a decade ago and it quickly became the #1 brand in the KISS portfolio thanks to its easy, no glue needed application and trendy, fashion forward styles. Since 2012, imPRESS Press-On Manicure has been revolutionizing the beauty industry with a DIY manicure that is quick, foolproof, flawlessly beautiful. Today, the brand brings this breakthrough, press & go technology to the lash category for the most convenient lash application yet. The easy, one-step process is perfect for lash beginners and experts alike, leaving no mess and no mistakes.

"We are excited to bring the same innovation that transformed the nail category into the false lash category," says Annette DeVita-Goldstein, SVP of Global Marketing. "The imPRESS brand's breakthrough press-on technology makes false lash application effortless. It's another industry game-changer from KISS."

Available in three cluster styles - Natural, Voluminous, and Spiky - you can fully customize your lash look with ease. Each kit includes 20 pre-bonded clusters (enough for 2-3 full applications) and a precision non-stick applicator. Unlike strip lashes, imPRESS Falsies are applied under your natural lashes, so the bands are invisible and the look is natural and seamless. Lash clusters can be stacked, used as accent lashes, and mixed and matched to create the perfect customized look!

To apply in one step, simply press-on a cluster underneath natural lashes using the non-stick applicator. Then using the applicator, squeeze the Falsies with your natural lashes to secure a strong hold – and that's it! When you're ready to remove, simply separate the imPRESS Falsies from your natural lashes by gently pulling them away with your fingers– there is no damage to your natural lashes or sticky residue left behind.

imPRESS Press-On Falsies retail for $16.99 and are available online at imPRESSmanicure.com and in mass retailers nationwide.

ABOUT KISS:

KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, haircare, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.KISSusa.com .

