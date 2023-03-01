Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires AC Daughtry Security Systems, Solidifying Its Position as Industry Leader

ATLANTA, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – is proud to announce its acquisition of AC Daughtry Security Systems, which services New Jersey and New York. AC Daughtry is a top provider of life safety solutions in the Northeast, where Pye-Barker has experienced rapid and significant growth.

"Pye-Barker is excited and energized by AC Daughtry's commitment to its customers and community."

AC Daughtry provides fire alarm systems, fire inspections, intrusion alarms, video surveillance, access control, intercoms and environmental detection solutions for commercial customers throughout New Jersey and southern New York, including New York City. The company also offers consulting and custom security solutions.

AC Daughtry has fostered a family-oriented working environment for its employees built on comradery, cooperation and giving back to the community. Employees promise polite, prompt, personalized and professional customer service.

"I believe that success relies on a commitment to simultaneously care for our team members and our customers," said Heather Kahl, President and Owner of AC Daughtry. "When evaluating next steps for my team, I knew I wanted to join an organization like Pye-Barker that invests in their people while upholding high standards for customer service."

"Pye-Barker is proud to bring on AC Daughtry, which reflects our own Core Values – Customer-bias, Trust, Respect and Commitment," said Bart Proctor, Pye-Barker CEO. "By partnering with like-minded business owners like Heather, we have been able to exponentially grow Pye-Barker's footprint and become the largest industry player. We're excited and energized by AC Daughtry's commitment to its customers and community."

General Manager Tom Gallagher and his team of highly skilled and trained technicians will continue to operate AC Daughtry.

The transaction was coordinated by Philip Gardner, President of B Safe, which merged with Pye-Barker Fire & Safety in April 2022.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is the U.S. leader in fire protection, life safety and security systems. Founded in 1946, Pye-Barker has become the largest single-source provider of testing, maintenance and installation of fire detection systems, fire alarms, extinguishers, fire suppression and sprinkler systems, security and monitoring services for businesses nationwide. The company operates over 145 locations and puts significant focus on customer experience and taking care of its 4,500 team members with best-in-class training, competitive benefits, and a caring working environment.

