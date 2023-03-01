Tillamook® Farmstyle Cream Cheese Spread Takes Top Honors at U.S. Championship Cheese Contest

The 114-Year-Old Dairy Co-operative Wins First, Second and Third Place in Spreadable Natural Cheese Category, Among Others

TILLAMOOK, Ore., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oregon-based farmer-owned co-operative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA), has taken home six awards at the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association's 21st biennial United States Championship Cheese Contest®. The contest is widely recognized as one of the country's most respected and prestigious technical cheese and butter competitions.

Tillamook County Creamery Association won first, second and third place in the Spreadable Natural Cheese Category, among others, at the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association’s 21st biennial United States Championship Cheese Contest. (PRNewswire)

Nearly 2,500 entries from 35 states were evaluated in Green Bay, Wisconsin, last week by a team of 42 elite judges who evaluated each product on aroma, flavor, texture and visual presentation. TCCA was recognized with the following honors:

FIRST PLACE:

SECOND PLACE:

THIRD PLACE:

TCCA's Director of Product Excellence Jill Allen served her 10th year as contest judge, and Senior Product Development Scientist Anna Ku joined as a first-time judge. Both participated in the blind judging in this year's contest, getting a taste of the strong competition, firsthand.

"It's always an honor to have our hard work featured among the best-of-the-best, and with nearly 2,500 entries, this year's contest was especially competitive," said Allen. "At TCCA, we pride ourselves on using quality ingredients and never cutting corners, and it's exciting for that 114-year-old commitment to be recognized at such a prestigious level."

Tillamook's award-winning cheese is available at major retailers nationwide. Find store locations at Tillamook.com or purchase Tillamook specialty cheddars online at Shop.Tillamook.com.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) recently achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook® produces internationally recognized, award-winning cheese as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt, and sour cream, made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is one of the most-visited attractions in the state of Oregon, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

About the United States Championship Cheese Contest®

Hosted by Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) biennially since 1981, the United States Championship Cheese Contest® is the nation's premier cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredient competition. The 2023 event featured 2,249 entries from 197 dairy manufacturers in 35 states.

For more than 130 years, WCMA has served the dairy processing industry as a networking hub, strong policy advocate, and trusted source of education and information. Today, the Association represents 110 dairy processing companies and cooperatives operating across the United States and around the world, backed by 550 companies supplying equipment and services to the industry.

