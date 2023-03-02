Innovative Mars, Incorporated and Conjure Inc. Partnership First to Bring Mars Ice Cream Direct to Consumers

The "ride share of the ice cream counter" collaboration is a Mars first, bringing iconic Mars Ice Cream brands, M&M'S®, SNICKERS® and TWIX® directly to consumers in minutes

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conjure, the world's leading store-hailing service, and Mars, Incorporated, the maker of some of the world's most-loved treats, snacks and ice cream products, including M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, and TWIX® are introducing a "store-hailing" pilot for Mars brands with on-demand mobile ice cream stores.

The store-hailing pilot will equip Conjure's fleet of mobile stores with offerings from Mars' popular ice cream portfolio just in time for summer, allowing customers to order ice cream from their smartphones and have it delivered to their location in minutes.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mars to expand our offering to consumers through our on-demand mobile ice cream stores," said Ali Ahmed, Cofounder & CEO of Conjure. "Mars' ice cream brands are the perfect addition to our platform, and we believe this partnership will be a game-changer in the ice cream industry."

The partnership will initially launch in Hollywood, Los Angeles this spring, with plans to expand to more locations later in the year. At the onset, shoppers can purchase M&M'S® Chocolate, SNICKERS® and TWIX® ice cream pints as well as M&M'S® Cookie Sandwiches, and SNICKERS® and TWIX® ice cream bars from Conjure's mobile ice cream stores.

"Mars has been driving innovation in the ice cream category for over 35 years. Now we are proud to be the first to introduce Mars Ice Cream to the trend of 'store-hailing', inspiring more moments of everyday happiness through our iconic brands," said Shaf Lalani, General Manager, Mars Ice Cream. "We are thrilled to partner with Conjure and its fleet of mobile ice cream retail to get consumers the Mars products they love and to further advance the unattended retail industry."

With its one-tap ordering process, consumers can hail a mobile shop to their location using Conjure's proprietary app. Within minutes the shop arrives, and Conjure's patented, checkout-free system allows consumers to handpick their ice cream products and simply walk away. Conjure's mobile shops deliver the ice cream store filled with frozen products directly to consumers in as little as two minutes – delivery so fast, it's like magic.

"Mars is continuously investing in driving innovation for the treats and snacks category through the unattended retail space, giving consumers more opportunity to shop our products with speed and convenience," said Jerome Morgen, Sr. Global Director, Mars Unattended Retail. "This partnership with Conjure helps solve the industry's biggest issue – ice cream melting before reaching the home when purchased in store or through other delivery methods."

ABOUT CONJURE INC.

Based in Los Angeles, Calif., Conjure Inc. is the world's leading store-hailing service, revolutionizing the way people shop for goods with delivery so fast, it's like magic. Using the proprietary Conjure App, consumers hail a mobile shop to their door in as little as two minutes and shop checkout free. Conjure delivers the future, providing consumers with the fastest and most convenient shopping experience.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

