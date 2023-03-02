Point Predictive's 2023 Auto Lending Fraud Survey Reveals Lenders are Bracing for Increase in Fraud Risk

SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Predictive, the San Diego-based company that provides machine learning solutions, today released its 2023 Auto Lending Fraud Survey , which captures the concerns, economic projections, and sentiments of automotive lenders across North America. Results indicate a record number of lenders are concerned about increases in fraudulent activity – more specifically, income misrepresentation – and believe our economic conditions will worsen and continue to drive this increase throughout 2023.

"Although we are more than a year removed from the global pandemic, the automotive lending market continues to witness its impact on fraud," said Frank McKenna, Co-founder and Chief Strategist at Point Predictive. "The pandemic created a unique opportunity for fraudsters to capitalize on leveraging falsified information for significant financial gain. This trend continues to grow, putting auto lenders and dealers on the defensive."

The 2023 Auto Lending Fraud Survey Report contains data from 35 top-level executives and leaders in auto lending and banking industries on the greatest challenges in the marketplace today. In the report, these industry leaders share candid thoughts on the most pressing fraud concerns of 2023, discuss how lenders are preparing to combat fraud, and reveal how fraud is impacting lender-dealer relationships.

Key highlights include:

Lenders are more concerned with fraud risk this year than last year

Lenders are most concerned with income misrepresentation and fake identities

Most lenders believe the economy will worsen in 2023

Lenders are focused on acquiring technologies and data to fight fraud

"Automotive lenders realize the true value of technology and digital automation," said Tim Grace, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Point Predictive. "We had a record number of lenders communicate their intentions to enhance their decision automation capabilities this year while maintaining best-in-class risk mitigation. We look forward to establishing new partnerships with lenders who are looking to upgrade their decision automation technologies, reduce their losses from early payment defaults and fraud, and enhance their customer and third-party experiences."

Point Predictive invites lenders who wish to view the 2023 Fraud Trends Survey results to visit https://pointpredictive.com or contact info@pointpredictive.com . Click to download a copy of the 2023 Auto Lending Fraud Survey .

About Point Predictive

Point Predictive powers a new level of lending confidence and speed through the unique combination of artificial intelligence, powerful proprietary consumer and third party risk data, and decades of risk management expertise. The company's data and technology solutions quickly and accurately identify who is reporting truthfully on their loan applications and who is not. As a result, lenders are now able to fund loans easily without asking the vast majority of applicants for onerous documentation such as paycheck stubs, utility bills, or bank statements. This improves funding rates by 40-50% while reducing overall early payment default losses by more than 30%. Borrowers get loans faster, and we significantly boost profits to a lender's bottom line. Located in San Diego, California, more information about Point Predictive can be found at www.pointpredictive.com .

