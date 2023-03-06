The Home Depot Foundation to Grant $200,000 in Trade School Scholarships for Women in Construction

Path to Pro Scholarships Seek to Propel More Women into Skilled Trades Careers

ATLANTA, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot Foundation announced an investment of $200,000 in trade school scholarships for women, in celebration of Women in Construction Week (March 5-11). The Home Depot Foundation's Path to Pro Scholarship for Women will provide $4,000 in financial assistance to women entering or currently enrolled in construction trades programs.

There are nearly 400,000 open construction roles nationwide, and The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports only about 11% of construction workers are women.

"The Home Depot Foundation has invested more than half of a million dollars in trade school scholarships to extend support beyond our training programs and help bridge the opportunity gap for more students seeking high-earning careers," said Shannon Gerber, The Home Depot Foundation's executive director. "We're proud to have trained more than 39,000 trades professionals and awarded nearly 200 trade school scholarships to-date, and we're thrilled to continue that momentum with an intentional focus on women."

In line with its mission to serve U.S. military veterans, The Home Depot Foundation will partner with various veteran service organizations to help identify eligible veterans and veteran family members for this scholarship opportunity.

SkillPointe Foundation will partner to administer scholarships nationwide and recipients will be selected based on requirements including:

Candidate must be female

Candidate must be a high school graduate or have a GED equivalent

Candidate must intend to enroll or be currently enrolled in an accredited construction trade college or postsecondary program in the U.S.

"Through our partnership with The Home Depot Foundation, we've provided skills training scholarships for aspiring construction industry workers from coast to coast," said Alvin Townley, executive director of The SkillPointe Foundation. "We are honored to help increase the presence of women in the trades industry."

The Home Depot Foundation has pledged to invest $50 million to fill the skilled labor gap and is on a continued mission to help diversify the trades industry through its Path to Pro programs available to youth, high school and trade school students, underserved communities and separating U.S. military service members.

To learn more and apply for The Home Depot Foundation's Path to Pro Scholarship for Women, visit https://www.myscholarship.app/the-home-depot-foundations-path-to-pro-scholarship-for-women.

About The Home Depot Foundation

The Home Depot Foundation, the nonprofit arm of The Home Depot (NYSE: HD), works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, support communities impacted by natural disasters and train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $400 million in veteran causes and improved more than 50,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025 and $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program.

To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow us on Twitter @HomeDepotFound and on Facebook and Instagram @HomeDepotFoundation.

