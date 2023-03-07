FieldRoutes Introduces The Fame-Worthy Leaders Of Field Service

Season 1 of the FieldRoutes Field Famous podcast will launch March 7, 2023, presenting stories of dedicated professionals from the pest control and lawn care industries.

MCKINNEY, Texas, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldRoutes , a ServiceTitan company and a leading cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses, today announced the launch of its Field Famous podcast , a new show for listeners and viewers to hear stories of driving success, overcoming challenges, and reaching goals from pest control and lawn care professionals.

No two stories of success and no two experiences are the same in the pest control and lawn care industries.

"FieldRoutes salutes the hard-working professionals in the industries we serve," said Patti Newcomer, chief marketing officer for FieldRoutes. "FieldRoutes is invested in empowering those in the field service industry to reach their goals and grow their businesses. The Field Famous podcast provides a dynamic new medium through which we will showcase their achievements."

Field Famous, which makes its debut with the launch of Season 1, will be hosted by Dr. Christopher Fasano, director of growth marketing for FieldRoutes. Dr. Fasano, a neuroscientist passionate about connecting with others to understand their journeys and a veteran podcast presenter, began laying the groundwork for Field Famous to a positive reception at the National Pest Management Association's annual conference, PestWorld, in October 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Episodes will feature interviews with industry leaders achieving what FieldRoutes calls "fame-worthy" status in pest control and lawn care. FieldRoutes recognizes that fame-worthy achievements look different for everyone. It might mean maximizing their profit margins, being known by name in a market, or scaling a business so they can make it home in time for dinner with their family.

The podcast, available on platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube, will cover a wide variety of topics including technology, business growth, and marketing. Field Famous guests will inform and inspire others in the industry through their interviews.

In one of the first episodes, Adam Creed, the recruiting director for ABC Home & Commercial Services in Texas, discusses proven strategies companies can use not just to fill jobs but to fill them with top talent. In another, Breanna Neerland of Kwik Kill Pest Control explains how she brought positive change and efficiency to her second-generation family business in Madison, Wisconsin, and why her leadership in the state's Professional Women in Pest Management (PWIPM) chapter matters to her.

The Field Famous podcast is an opportunity for FieldRoutes to help ensure these industry professionals, regardless of their software provider or company affiliation, get the recognition they deserve by celebrating their accomplishments for all to hear.

"No two stories of success and no two experiences are the same in the pest control and lawn care industries," Newcomer said. "Listeners and viewers of Field Famous, whether they're business owners, field employees, office staff, or others, will come away as energized by what they can learn from these real stories and by the people telling them as we are at FieldRoutes."

If you are interested in sharing your story on the Field Famous podcast, contact FieldRoutes via email at fieldfamous@fieldroutes.com . Learn more at BeFieldFamous.com .

