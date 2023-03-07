The Mullings Group Launches Contract Recruiting Division

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mullings Group (TMG), a leading executive search firm in the medical technology, health technology, and life sciences space with over three decades of experience building companies and careers, has announced the launch of a new Contract Recruiting division. This division will further extend TMG's investment in the industry, providing flexible workforce solutions and enabling clients to meet their changing business needs, whether temporary or permanent.

"The world of work has changed from predominantly permanent employment to a balance of both permanent and contract/consulting work," said Joe Mullings, Chairman, President, and CEO of The Mullings Group. People want the flexibility to choose how they work, and our clients want the financial and resource flexibility that a mix of permanent and contract work can provide. The launch of the Contract Recruiting division reflects this need in our ecosystem and extends the comprehensive range of recruiting and media services for our clients."

About The Mullings Group

With offices in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., TMG is the industry's #1 search firm, responsible for over 8,000 successful searches in the MedTech, HealthTech, and Life Sciences industry. The company has an extensive network of over 800 clients, including multi-billion-dollar companies and emerging tech organizations worldwide.

TMG is best known for innovating a digital, video-forward approach to the $490 billion global staffing industry with a range of clients, including Fortune 50 organizations and emerging tech companies. It is the only talent acquisition firm in the world with its own full-service media, marketing, and production company, 7-time Telly Award winning Dragonfly Stories, producing attention and awareness campaigns for medtech / life sciences companies globally.

