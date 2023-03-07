Pismo introduces digital lending functionality to its banking and cards platform

The cloud-native API-based solution offers embedded experience for BNPL, reduces costs and time-to-market

BRISTOL, England, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pismo , one of the world's fastest-growing banking Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firms, has announced a new capability of its core banking and payments platform: digital lending.

Digital lending is part of Pismo's cloud-native and API-based platform. It brings agility and flexibility to accelerate the creation of new products, covering traditional business and consumer offerings, as well as new opportunities such as Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), for banks and fintechs of all sizes.

The lending landscape has changed dramatically over the last few years. It will continue to shift to a higher volume of loans, with lower transaction values, presenting a challenge that requires scalability and integrity. The global lending market is expected to grow to $11,285.05 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%

Juliana Binatti Motta , co-founder and CPO at Pismo, says: "With a larger portion of people using small amount loans, banks and fintechs need a nimble solution to power embedded lending experiences, allowing them to rapidly respond to market changes, while creating new revenue sources. That's how our new capability was designed".

Since its Series B funding round led by SoftBank, Amazon, and Accel, which raised $108 million in October 2021, Pismo has grown exponentially. The company now has operations in Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, India and Latam.

Pismo was founded in Brazil and has deep experience developing and implementing banking and cards solutions for digital banks and large financial institutions, including Itaú, BTG Pactual, and N26.

"Pismo's digital lending extends our platform capability and enables customers – both new and existing – to augment their banking and card operations with a lending product that matches both the scale and time to market that our customers have come to expect," adds Juliana.

