RASTELLI FOODS GROUP TO PARTNER WITH GRASS FED FOODS, LLC

SWEDESBORO, N.J., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-service food provider Rastelli Foods Group announced today that it has entered into a strategic agreement with Colorado-based Grass Fed Foods to expand its offerings in the grass-fed food manufacturing sector. Under this agreement, Rastelli's will leverage Grass Fed Foods' core brands, SunFed Ranch and Teton Waters Ranch, to create a wide range of innovative, high-quality grass-fed beef products for conventional and club retail, food service, and DTC ecommerce channels. Rastelli's has also committed to using SunFed as its primary domestic grass-fed regenerative beef supply.

With capabilities spanning a comprehensive line of burgers, steaks, grinds, and value-added items; including ready-to-eat and sous vide products, this collaborative partnership positions Rastelli Foods Group and Grass Fed Foods to meet the evolving needs of today's consumers by offering delicious, and sustainable options.

SunFed Ranch is the largest domestic brand of fresh case-ready grass-fed beef and the fastest growing brand nationally; and Teton Waters Ranch is the nation's leader in grass-fed Polish dinner sausages and the fastest growing grass-fed breakfast sausage and hot dogs on the market (SPINS).

"We are so pleased to build out our grass-fed portfolio with Grass Fed Foods," said Ray Rastelli, Jr., President of Rastelli Foods Group. "Rastelli's and Teton Waters have had an existing relationship prior to GFF, and this agreement will allow us to provide them with a visibility to the entire supply chain from import to retail ready product. We have an international arm to the business that clears customs and imports product and this new relationship between Rastelli's, and Grass Fed Foods will allow us to build efficiencies in the supply chain, by working closely together."

"The Rastelli family shares the kinds of values that not only resonate with the Grass Fed Foods company, but also with our ranchers," said Jeff Tripician, CEO of Grass Fed Foods. "The foundation of their business stands on pillars that center around authenticity, family values and integrity. And they make amazing products that resonate across menus from college campuses to fine dining establishments, as well as every grocery store that sells natural and organic products."

"We have seen an increasing demand for grass-fed beef and grass-fed beef products, especially options blended with a healthy portion of vegetables," said Alicja Spaulding, CMO of Rastelli Foods Group. "Our partnership with Grass Fed Foods will allow us to have a consistent supply of innovative items like grass-fed beef and vegetable blended meatballs and sliders, as well as traditional steak cuts and roasts. We are also able to provide solutions across fresh and frozen, including MAP case ready programs. As a leaner choice, consumers are looking more towards gras-fed items, and we are thrilled to suit their needs."

Rastelli Foods Group has been at the center of food management since 1976. An industry-leading corporation servicing food service, retail, and DTC ecommerce with the highest-quality food products. Since their inception, they have expanded their operation from two retail locations to two high-quality, USDA-inspected processing facilities, warehouses, and distribution centers. Rastelli's is a world-class provider of meat and seafood that sets the standard in taste, quality, cleanliness, and safety from each of their food processing plants. They take ownership of the production process; hand trimming, processing, and packing in their state-of-the-art facilities. Through direct ownership or proprietary partnership, they select the finest products for their customers and carefully monitor quality throughout all of the steps needed to fulfill orders. For more information visit: https://rastellifoodsgroup.com/.

Grass Fed Foods is committed to creating a better future from the ground up by being better for the planet, better for the animal and better for you through its dedication to regenerative agricultural practices and on behalf of its core brands—SunFed Ranch the largest domestic brand of fresh case-ready grass fed beef and the fastest growing brand nationally; and Teton Waters Ranch—the nation's leader in grass fed Polish dinner sausages and the fastest growth grass fed breakfast sausage and hot dogs on the market (SPINS). For more information on SunFed Ranch and Teton Waters Ranch visit SunFedRanch.com, TetonWatersRanch.com and follow them on Instagram @sunfedranch and @twrgrassfedbeef.

