Teachers College, Columbia University Announces KerryAnn O'Meara As Next Vice President for Academic Affairs, Provost and Dean of the College

Internationally recognized for her scholarship and expertise in faculty affairs and diversity, equity, and inclusion, O'Meara has a proven track record of implementing innovative and effective organizational change to advance the field of higher education.

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers College, Columbia University today announced the appointment of KerryAnn O'Meara as its next Vice President for Academic Affairs, Provost and Dean of the College, effective July 5, 2023. Dr. O'Meara, who currently serves as Professor of Higher

Education and a Distinguished Scholar Teacher, and as Special Assistant to the Provost for Strategic Initiatives, at the University of Maryland, is an internationally recognized expert on faculty affairs and diversity, equity and inclusion, with research continuously funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF) since 2010.

"KerryAnn O'Meara is an esteemed scholar and expert on the development and implementation of organizational practices that empower and support faculty diversity and inclusion, and strengthen institutions overall," said Thomas Bailey, President, Teachers College, Columbia University. "Dr. O'Meara's leadership and expertise will be instrumental in helping the Teachers College community achieve new heights of academic excellence and social impact for the future."

Under President Bailey's leadership, Teachers College has embarked on an ambitious set of strategic priorities designed to strengthen the institution for the future, with a focus on the areas of: research; diversity, equity and inclusion; student pathways; digital innovation; and organizational design and structure. Dr. O'Meara's wealth of research expertise and direct experience leading change in organizations will be invaluable in helping Teachers College to advance these efforts and meet the demands of an ever-evolving higher education landscape.

"I am thrilled to join the Teachers College community," said KerryAnn O'Meara, the incoming Vice President for Academic Affairs, Provost and Dean of the College at Teachers College, Columbia University. "I have long admired TC's deeply held commitments to social justice, groundbreaking research, outstanding graduate programs, and multidisciplinary approaches to creating a more equitable world. As I learned more about President Bailey's strategic priorities, as well as where TC faculty, students and employees would like to see the College go in the future, I realized I had discovered a new home. I am inspired by the ways in which faculty and students are extending their scholarship into the world, and I look forward to finding new ways to support, connect, and amplify this work and its impact."

In her current role at the University of Maryland, Dr. O'Meara has been instrumental in creating and implementing various strategic initiatives, including faculty diversity and inclusion programs and interdisciplinary research collaborations. Throughout her career, Dr. O'Meara has earned a reputation for her collaborative leadership style, commitment to mentoring and supporting faculty, and ability to unite diverse stakeholders around a shared vision.

"Dr. O'Meara has been a true servant leader at the University of Maryland," said Darryll J. Pines, President, University of Maryland. She helped transform our university by not only leading our proposal effort to win an NSF ADVANCE grant on Inclusive Excellence to advance women's agency across our campus, but was also the program's inaugural director for a decade. In addition, she was a key leader in spearheading the TerrapinSTRONG onboarding initiative that has educated every citizen of our campus community on our history, values, traditions, and diversity, equity and inclusion activities. I am extremely proud of her work here and I believe she will be a transformative leader for Teachers College."

"Dr. O'Meara has long been a leading voice in higher education, and she has always demonstrated a rare ability to do work that is rigorous, meaningful, and impactful on a local and national level," said Kimberly Griffin, Ph.D., Professor and Dean, College of Education, University of Maryland. I am certain that her work as Provost and Dean of the College will be transformational, grounded in her equity-based scholarship and rich leadership experiences. While we will miss her vision and wisdom here in College Park, we also feel great pride as Dr. O'Meara embraces this new opportunity."

Dr. O'Meara's research examines faculty careers and academic rewards systems with a particular focus on organizational practices that support and limit the full participation of women, minoritized faculty and engaged scholars. Before joining the University of Maryland, she held academic appointments at the Harvard University Graduate School of Education and the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Dr. O'Meara will succeed Interim Provost William J. Baldwin, appointed on July 1, 2022.

