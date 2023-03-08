InContext Solutions Announces the Appointment of Erin Feeney as Chief Product Officer

Feeney brings more than a decade of industry expertise in CPG and Retail, and extensive knowledge of InContext's mixed reality merchandising solutions.

CHICAGO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InContext Solutions, the global leader in 3D simulation software for retail, is pleased to announce Erin Feeney has been named Chief Product Officer for the company. In this role, Feeney will lead InContext down the path of aggressive platform expansion.

"InContext is on a trajectory of mass innovation and growth, and Erin has the right combination of experience and passion for advanced retail technologies necessary to push our limits," said David Rich, InContext CEO and Chairman. "She shares InContext's vision of a world transitioning from the current physical/digital age to the age of extended reality, the metaverse, and beyond—and has the know-how to get us there."

Feeney has 13 years of consumer-centric product leadership experience, specializing in digital transformation and product development at NielsenIQ for Fortune 500 clients. She has held seminars for some of the most elite FMCG corporations to educate them on the future of extended reality technology and what it means for the future of e-commerce. Most recently, Feeney deployed four trademarked products at NielsenIQ, in addition to coining and trademarking the term Click, Collect, Complete (under NIQ), defining the evolution of omni-shopping behavior. Feeney holds a BA in eMarketing from Ashford University Forbes School of Business and Technology, is a certified Scrum Master from The Scrum Alliance and is certified in Innovation and Strategy from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

"InContext is on the bleeding edge of retail technology and what it means for the future of commerce," said Feeney. "In my role as CPO, I will drive product vision and innovation while leading business growth, and I'm excited to get started."

About InContext Solutions

InContext is the global leader in 3D visual retail merchandising technology. Powered by ShopperMX, our virtual visualization platform for shopper insights, visual merchandising, retail execution and virtual commerce, InContext empowers teams to visualize first in a digital twin of the retail store to maximize ROI.

