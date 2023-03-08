OUTFRONT Celebrates Women's History Month with Initiatives Promoting Diversity and Equity Plus Celebrations of Female Achievement

Initiatives Range from Spotlights of Women-Owned Businesses to Talks with Women Leaders on Advancing at Work

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media (NYSE: OUT), one of the largest out-of-home media (OOH) companies in the U.S., is celebrating Women's History Month in March with several initiatives to spotlight women-owned businesses, appreciate the works of women artists, and celebrate their women colleagues all month long.

One such initiative includes an art series in collaboration with Artsy entitled "Bodily Landscapes," as part of the ongoing OUTFRONT: Moments in Culture program. This series features work from the renowned up-and-coming artist Loie Howell, whose art is setting auction records worldwide.

OUTFRONT is also honoring women's achievements with a special social media campaign spotlighting women-owned businesses. Each week through March, OUTFRONT will spotlight one woman-owned business that is also an OUTFRONT client on its social media platforms.

A special Women's History Month event has also been planned as part of the OUTFRONTX A-List series, with Jenn Wiley, CEO and Founder of Wet Cement set to share her strategies for women to advance at work. The event which takes place on March 9 at 3:30 PM ET, will provide leaders and allies with resources for cultivating an inclusive culture at work.

On a more personal note, OUTFRONT is also releasing special Women's History Month e-cards, which the company's staff can use to send a note of appreciation to women colleagues who have especially inspired and impacted them.

